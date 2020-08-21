A two-car crash Thursday night in Newaygo County resulted in two fatalities, according to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post.
In a release on Friday, police stated the crash occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Island Road and West 80th Street in Newaygo County’s Sheridan Township.
Initial investigation showed that a Jeep traveling westbound on 80th disregarded the stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup traveling north on Maple Island Road.
The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Kent City woman, was pronounced deceased on scene. Three passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the GMC, a 65-year-old Fremont man, was transported to the hospital by AeroMed and was later pronounced deceased at a Grand Rapids-area hospital.
The two passengers in the GMC were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Rockford Post. Names of the drivers are not being released at his time.