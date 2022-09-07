Replacing vehicles for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office is being affected by the global economy, as it was noted a pair of memos from the office to the county administrator as a part of the Board of Commissioners’ packet for next week’s regular meeting.
The board will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport, and a resolution for consideration includes one for the board to consider approving additional funds from the equipment replacement fund to purchase vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office was approved for the purchase of a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Durango, but the manufacturers canceled the orders. That forced the office, and Chief Deputy Oscar Davila, to search for similar vehicles from other vendors.
Davila noted while he was searching to acquire other vehicles, other law enforcement agencies were also looking to purchase the same vehicles Mason County was seeking.
Davilla said the county will have two 2022 Dodge Durangos, and the expected savings is $2,319.
Property tax millages
The board will consider levying the property taxes for a handful of millages. It will consider levying the maximum amount of mills available for the senior centers and senior citizens programs (0.2979 mills), the Mason County Jail (0.58 mills), the Mason-Oceana 911 Center (0.14 mills), the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s road patrol (0.30 mills), the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Commission (0.003 mills) and the Oakview Medical Care Facility (0.9715 mills).
The millages all were previously approved by voters.
Other business
• The board will consider contributing $10,000 to a housing needs assessment for the county and initiated by the City of Ludington.
• The board will look to set the date for a budget work session of 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27.