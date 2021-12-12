The federal lawsuit brought by owners of bowling alleys and roller skating rinks — including Amber Township’s Spartan West — against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer arising from requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic was dismissed.
But those owners have an appeal before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. District Court Judge Hala Y. Yarbou gave the opinion on Sept. 2 that Whitmer, then-Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and the department was a whole are immune from suit in federal court under the 11th Amendment to the Constitution.
Donn Slimmen, owner of Spartan West, could not be reached Sunday for comment.
Slimmen and the owners of Skatemore, Royal Scot Golf & Bowl, Fremont Lanes and Spectrum Lanes & Woody’s Press Box sued Whitmer, Gordon and MDHHS, alleging that when bowling alleys, roller-skate arenas and other venues were closed because of the pandemic, the government was taking from them and the venues were owed compensation for the losses for their closure for nearly 8 months — from March to early October and again from mid-November to late December 2020.
Yarbou dismissed the suit without prejudice. Twenty-seven days later, the venues appealed to the court of appeals.
The attorney for the venues, David Kallman, is seeking oral argument on the matter, according to a brief filed on Nov. 24. He wants the appeals court to reconsider the government’s immunity in the case, whether the claim by the venues that the government wrongfully took revenues was dismissed incorrectly and if the district court was incorrect on denying the venues the ability to amend their complaint.
The venues wanted to change their complaint to indicate suing Whitmer and Gordon not in their official capacity but as individuals.
The attorney general’s office is defending the state in the courts and has until Dec. 27 to file its brief in the case.