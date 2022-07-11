SCOTTVILLE — The Verve Pipe is coming to Scottville.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk announced that the band has been booked to perform on Friday, Sept. 16 to kick off the city’s Fall Celebration event, as well as West Shore Community College’s 2022-23 Performing Arts Series season.
The concert is being co-sponsored by the city and WSCC.
The city commission approved the purchase of a large 40-foot by 140-foot tent to accommodate the crowd, which is expected to be number in the thousands.
Newkirk said the city was pushing to do something big for the second Fall Celebration.
“Now that that’s down, we need to provide what they need,” he said.
Newkirk said WSCC Director of Performing Arts Ted Malt tracked down the tent through Ready Rental. The cost will be $6,292.66, and the city is taking that on as its portion of the sponsorship of the concert.
“It’s going to cover a big section of downtown. … We’ll be able to get a good crowd under the tent,” Newkirk said, adding later, “there’s not going to be a lot of room for anything downtown but people. We’re looking at maybe 3,000 people downtown for this.”
Some in attendance thought that number sounded low.
The tent will stay up throughout the Fall Celebration weekend, providing a home for the Miss Mason County Pageant, the Scottville Clown Band and other local attractions.
A motion to support the purchase of the tent was made by Commissioner Rob Alway with support from Commissioner Ryan Graham, and commissioners approved it unanimously.
“This is just an exciting thing,” Alway said. “The Fall Celebration committee has been working on this for a couple months. This was (WSCC’s) idea; they approached the City of Scottville to do this. … It kicks the Fall Celebration up to the next level and this is a nice … way of doing that.”
CITY BROWNFIELD BOARD SET
The city approved the addition of two new members to its new brownfield authority, filling up the nine seats on the board with representatives from the Ludington Mass Transit Authority and the Ludington Area School District.
LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson and LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett were both appointed to Scottville’s board, with unanimous support.
Scottville’s board is now set, but the city is hoping to collaborate with the City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township on a new brownfield authority, with each municipality considering the appointment of a board consisting of the same nine members, according to Newkirk.
Newkirk said, “everyone has stayed the same” with respect to the seven members previously approved by the commission; the only change is the addition of the two new members. Scottville is represented by Newkirk and Planning Commissioner Al Deering; P.M. Township is set to be represented by Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange; Ludington would be represented by City Manager Mitch Foster and City Councilor John Terzano; and Mason County Central Schools will be represented by Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Keson and Corlett both agreed to serve on Scottville’s board, according to Newkirk.
He stated that similar actions were expected to be taken by the Ludington City Council on Monday and by the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday. The P.M. Township board is set to consider approving a board consisting of the members when it meets on Tuesday; however, Ludington did not discuss the issue on Monday.
“Assuming all (Ludington and P.M. Township) approve, we’ll be able to move forward, organize, and move forward operating as a board,” Newkirk said.”Details will come as we organize, but we can’t meet until we’re full.”
A motion to accept the proposed candidates was made by Commissioner Ryan Graham and supported by Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans.
Scottville, Ludington and P.M. Township each splintered off from the county-run Brownfield Redevelopment Authority during the spring, due to the county’s requirements for brownfield’s developments, which are more restrictive than the state’s.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission also approved a revised version of its proposed charter amendments just in time for placement on the November general election ballot.
Newkirk said City Attorney Carlos Alvarado communicated with the attorney general’s office about some of the proposed revisions, and reported back that some would require more time to consider while others would simply not be amendable. For instance, the city no longer has supervisors or a justice court, both of which were items in the initial draft.
Commissioners approved upgrading the BS&A software used at City Hall to process payroll and billing, as well as other crucial city business.
Newkirk said the current system is out of date and has led to several lapses when payments for water bills have been accepted but not applied to a resident’s account.
One resident in attendance asked if this had resulted in any errors in residents’ bank statements. Newkirk replied, “Yes, but it’s very rare,” adding that the issues were quickly addressed and corrected by the city.
The cost of the new equipment will be around $12,640. Newkirk said it will “pay for itself” in a “single-digit number of years” by making work more efficient and accurate at City Hall.
The city also approved upgrading its hand-held water meter reader, accepting a proposal from Ferguson Waterworks for $11,052.
Newkirk said now is the time to make these technology upgrades as the city has ARPA funds and other resources at its disposal that it hasn’t had in some time.