The City of Ludington was sued in U.S. district court in Grand Rapids on Friday over the siren that sounds at 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day at Copeyon Park.
The suit claims the siren is a public and private nuisance under state law and seeks an injunction blocking its use except during emergencies. It also alleges Ludington has violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, the Federal Fair Housing Act and its own codes against loud noises.
It’s being brought forward by Nathaniel and Jana Rose, who live across the street from the siren and have since December called for its 10 p.m. sounding to be silenced.
Nathaniel Rose claimed the siren aggravates his post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from three combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He said the siren is identical to ones on bases that warned of incoming rocket attacks nearly every night of the tours.
A filing document provided by the Roses’ attorney states that damages exceed $75,000 from Nathaniel’s triggered PTSD and subsequent disruptions to family life. The filing demands a jury trial.
The siren was located downtown for decades at the former fire station. A new fire station was built on Tinkham Avenue, and the former location became parking for two buildings for housing and commercial spaces. After the siren was silenced because of the construction in April 2019, it was erected in its current location in 2021.
Its twice-daily soundings are cherished especially by longtime residents as a token of nostalgia, but serve no real purpose. The siren spends about five seconds at its peak volume.
The Roses’ lawyer, Jim Koning, told the Daily News “the handwriting is on the wall” for the siren, which has been a recurring topic at city meetings since it was reactivated in August.
“This (city) council has a few members who operate by the ‘no one tells us what we can do’ mentality,” he said. “My response is that federal judges have a habit of breaking people of that mentality.”
City Manager Mitch Foster said it’s “a sensitive issue that matters a great deal to the complainants as well as those other folks, so we want to be as diligent and as careful as possible as we address this.”
City council voted 4-3 to negotiate a settlement with the Roses at its last meeting on March 14. Suit was filed 11 days later.
Foster said that “(City Attorney Ross Hammersley) reached out regarding settlement, drafted a settlement, then was informed that they would be filing.”
Koning said settlement talks hit a dead end because Hammersley “wasn’t given anything specific to offer” and any tentative settlement would have to be approved by the city council.
“They gave that lawyer no authority. … I learned not to negotiate under those circumstances,” Koning said, adding that he respects Hammersley.
The filing takes issue with officials’ references to overall positive public opinion on the siren. It states that an unnamed city councilor attempted to justify the siren to Jana Rose “after (the councilor) polled members of a cheer squad and they thought the issue was ‘silly.’”
“The constitutional rights of individuals (have) never been decided by straw (polls) of residents,” the filing states. “Indeed, there would have been no desegregation of the Little Rock Schools in 1954 had public opinion been the deciding issue.”
The siren’s 10 p.m. sounding is often justified with allusions to the city’s curfew on minors under 14. City councilors and residents alike have expressed fondness for childhood memories of having to be home before the curfew siren.
The filing states that “any claims that the siren provides necessary use would be false and self-serving.”
“There have been no problems with said curfew; curfew violations did not increase after the siren was discontinued for approximately two years and there are other, less onerous ways to notify young children,” the filing states.
Nathaniel and Jana Rose are identified as John and Mary Doe in the filing because they “have been subjected to name-calling and threats,” it states.