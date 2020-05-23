Monday is Memorial Day, and though the traditional Ludington service and parade have been canceled due to COVID-19, there are still ways people in Mason County can remember and celebrate departed members of the military.
The Mason County Allied Veterans Council is recommending that people spend the holiday reflecting about the history of deceased local service-people and the various wars and conflicts in which they’ve served, by exploring some significant destinations, according to Michelle Hemmer, council president.
“The first suggestion we have is for people to take an opportunity for self-education and exploration, and visit one of the 34 cemeteries in Mason County and locate any graves — the marked graves are veterans,” Hemmer told the Daily News in a phone call. “There’s a lot of history that can be learned from that.”
She said people can pay their respects by dusting off or cleaning gravestones.
The veterans council is also recommending that people visit some of the area’s tribute sites, such as the Mason County Fallen Hero Memorial located in front of the Mason County Courthouse.
