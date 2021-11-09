Veterans Day is a day to honor military veterans who have served in the United State Armed Forces. Veterans Day is the day that the country gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably. Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11, to honor the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month also known as Armistice Day, a day in 1918 that signaled the end of World War I.
For many veterans, it signals a brotherhood or bond among those who have served that can’t be explained or understood to anyone who has not.
For many veterans they continue to serve, but in different ways to honor their fellow veterans. Some join military organizations and others become members of the honor guard.
For Lance Christensen, an U.S. Army veteran who served from 1962 to 1966, joined the American Legion 30 years ago, recently (within the last five to seven years) became a member of the American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard. Christensen said he was a member of the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096, who have an honor guard for funerals, said the American Legion needed help with their honor guard. He decided to pitch in.
“I liked and got along with those guys,” Christensen said. “I said, ‘Why don’t you get me a uniform?’ and I started helping with their honor guard.”
Christensen said he is glad to be serving on the American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard.
“I do this to show my respect to a person who served his country,” he said. “It is a way to honor him for his service and the family that they left behind.”
Christensen, who served one tour in Vietnam, said one of the hardest things he has done was work security for the traveling Vietnam Wall that made a stop in Ludington in 2014.
“That was very emotional for me to see the names of my deceased comrades on the wall,” he said.
Christensen, like many who serve on the honor guard, said he does it to honor those who came before him. He has been on the rifle squad, carried the Legion flag, the American flag and served as chaplin.
Like Christensen, U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Lehrbass is also a member of the American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard.
He joined the honor guard to honor the veterans who have gone before him.
“Freedom is not free,” he said. “Some gave some and some gave all.”
Lehrbass said he feels it is an honor and a privilege to be able to honor his fellow veterans that went a head of him.
Lehrbass said he has performed many tasks during his time with the honor guard, including chaplin, a rifleman, a bugler and carried the flags during services.
“I am one where ever they need me to cover that day,” he said. “It is about paying honor to our veterans.”
As of April there are 19 million living veterans who served during at least one war, according to the History Channel’s website. Eleven percent of veterans are women.
There are 5.9 million veterans who served during the Vietnam War, and 7.8 million veterans served in the Gulf War era, according to the website.
Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, about 240,000 were still alive as of this year. There are 933,000 veterans served during the Korean War, according to the History Channel.
As of this year, the top three states with the highest percentage of veterans were Alaska, Virginia and Montana, according to the channel.
