VICTORY TWP. — A blanket of yellow leaves made for a colorful backdrop at Victory Memorial Park on Thursday, Veterans Day, as locals marked the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The “Least we Forget” ceremony, organized by the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, drew abut 60 people who braved a light rain shower. The gathering included the American Legion Post 76 Honor Guard and several relatives of the 11 soldiers memorialized on the monument in the park.
The service began at 11 a.m. with a moment of silence to recognize those who sacrificed in defense of our freedom and democracy.
The moment of silence was followed by a rifle salute from members of the Post 76 honor guard.
Susan Thomas, regent for the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the DAR, which covers Mason and Oceana counties, started by reading a quote from congressman Hamilton Fish. Fish was instrumental in passing legislation which helped to create the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“It is hoped that the grave of this unidentified warrior will become a shrine of patriotism for all the ages to come, which will be a source of inspiration, reverence and love of country for future generations,” she said.
Thomas gave a brief history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday.
She said the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery is dedicated to U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. They not only gave their lives but also their identities to protect these freedoms.
During the service, a wreath was placed at the foot of the monument in Victory Memorial Park. It was posted to honor the 11 soldiers who served and made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I and in World War II.
Those include servicemen listed were John A. Anderson, Frank Allen, R.D. Keith, Carl W. Loxen and William Vogal who all served in World War I. Serving in World War II were Arnold Hargraves, Stanley Hansen, Garland Heyse, Walter O. Lorenze, Walter Thompson and Harold Snyder.
“The wreath we lay before these men today have a white rose for each of the military soldiers which represents purity and innocence,” Thomas said. “The red carnations represents the blood they shed. The blue forget-me-nots represents we will never forget the ultimate sacrifice they gave for their country.”
Following the wreath dedication, taps was sounded by Rob Alway and the benediction was read by Sharon Hedinger, the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the DAR chaplin.
“As we go our separate ways, give us grateful hearts for our wonderful heritage. Help us to realize our responsibility to keep the fire of patriotism glowing brightly,” Hedinger said.