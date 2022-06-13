EDEN TWP. — Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Grove, nestled in the rural Custer area, is a safe haven for veterans and their families; a place where they can unplug, unwind and leave behind their worries as they relax in a cabin, roam the 1,200 acres of forest, or luxuriate by scenic Woodruff Lake.
Wilwin is up for a $7,000 grant through Great Lakes Energy, and with the cost of utilities alone exceeding $10,000 per year, caretakers Duane and Barb Miller are hoping the public will show its support by voting for the nonprofit.
Wilwin is one of several organizations in the area that’s eligible to receive one of three grants through a collaboration between GLE and CoBank. To vote for the lodge, visit www.gtlakes.com/community-grant-giveaway by Friday, June 17.
The Millers were hesitant to talk up the lodge, but they want people to know it’s there, and that if it receives the grant, the money will be put to use supporting veterans not just in the community but state- and even nationwide.
“Our mission is to help veterans coming back from a recent deployment — or even a years-old deployment — if they have PTSD or other war-related injuries,” Barb Miller said. “Once they’re up here, they’re sort of disconnected from everything out there that can maybe make their PTSD worse. That’s what our focus is.”
It’s not just a respite for veterans struggling with a medical condition; any veteran in the U.S. can come to the lodge for a free five-day stay once a year from mid-April through Nov. 1, and Barb said visits have had a positive impact on countless veterans and their families.
“When they come up here, it’s like they can just let go,” she said. “They don’t have to worry about (anything).”
The lodge is owned by the Michigan American Legion, and relies heavily on volunteers and donations from various American Legion posts. Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 in Ludington is one of them.
On Monday, Louis and Linda Wolven dropped off some cleaning supplies, linens, bath products, laundry detergent and other items that lodge visitors will need. The items were collected through a fundraiser by the Ludington American Legion Auxiliary.
Linda Wolven said the Auxiliary members were hoping to raise some donations for the lodge all year, and they were delighted to have finally found the time.
The donations brought by the Wolvens are much-needed, according to the Millers, for basic day-to-day needs. If Wilwin does end up getting the GLE grant, Barb said the $7,000 will likely go to similar expenses.
“It can go toward anything,” she said, adding that there’s a variety of expenses associated with the lodge’s maintenance and upkeep.
The lodge is also in need of a new golf cart, for example, which both the Millers and visitors use to make the trek from the front end of the property through the winding forest paths to the Veterans Village cabins where folks stay.
There are also playgrounds, a boat house, a gazebo, a recreation hall and more laid out throughout the property — all of it tended to and cared for by Barb and Duane.
“We’ve got pontoons, we’ve got kayaks, we’ve got canoes. … It all needs repair,” Barb said.
While dropping off the donations on Monday, Linda Wolven told Barb she’s a “very dedicated woman.”
Several of the cabins have been adopted by various American Legion posts, meaning when needs arise, the Millers reach out to the post that’s sponsoring the building and Legion members conduct a fundraiser to attempt to cover the cost.
Private donations can also be made to the lodge. Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove c/o The American Legion, 212 Verlinden Ave., Lansing, MI 48915.
WHAT’S NEXT
On Saturday, July 30, Wilwin Lodge, located at 3383 E. Hawley Road in Custer, will host its annual fundraiser cookout. The cookout starts at noon, and will include a raffle, an auction and a performance by the Scottville Clown Band.
Visit www.wilwinlodge.com, call (231) 757-0140 or find the Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove Facebook page for more information.