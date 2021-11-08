A memorial to 11 Victory Township men killed in the World Wars will be the site of a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11.
The ceremony at Victory Memorial Park will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia. It is organized by the Michigan Dunes chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The event is the first of its kind that Township Supervisor Jim Mazur remembers the township hosting.
"This is going to be a first-time thing, but I'm going to say it's not going to be a last-time thing," Mazur said.
It will begin at 11 a.m., the time that the armistice ending World War I was signed on Nov. 11, 1918.
Bells will be rung 21 times in lieu of a 21-gun salute. A color guard will present flags. “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The chapter chaplain will lead a prayer, then Chapter Regent Susan Thomas will discuss the history of the tomb.
This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. A wreath of white roses (symbolizing purity) and red carnations (symbolizing bloodshed) will be laid. There will also be blue forget-me-not flowers to honor “the ultimate sacrifice (the soldiers) gave.”
“We will never forget you,” Thomas said. “Once a soldier is forgotten, that’s when he dies.”
A benediction, a round of “Taps” and the dismissal of the color guard will conclude the ceremony, which should last about 30 minutes, Thomas said.
Thomas said it’s not just unknown soldiers her group wants to honor, but also active-duty military.
“If you are in service, we will not forget you,” Thomas said. “Whether you come back alive or not. We will not forget you.”
Mazur said the event has inspired a variety of planned improvements to the memorial, including restorations to bronze plaques bearing the soldiers' names.