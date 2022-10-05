Victory Township met one of its residents in court Wendnesdsay over a land dispute more than 100 years in the making.
The township alleges that Ron Sarto’s boathouse on the north shore of Hamlin Lake was built on township land.
Wednesday morning’s hearing was the first of three scheduled through Friday. The bench trial will be decided by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Three witnesses were examined Wednesday: Township Supervisor Jim Mazur, Assessor Nancy Vandervest and former Treasurer Audrey Keith.
The case has been working through the 51st Circuit Court for more than three years, and the roots of the dispute trace back to at least 1917.
That’s when the township purchased what is now Victory Park, on the south shore of Hamlin Lake, from businessman Warren Cartier.
The land was deeded to the township under a condition that it be used for public purposes, or else Cartier’s descendants could claw it back.
Also included in the transaction was a strip of north shoreline across from the park, running between several residential property lines and the lake itself, because it is a small part of the township.
Property owners can get a permit to build a dock on that northern strip, but have to keep a space for public use of the dock.
A boathouse allegedly trespassing on the strip, potentially activating the deed’s reverter clause, came to officials’ attention when a land survey was being conducted in 2018.
Mazur told the Daily News the boathouse could not be covered by a dock permit.
In his opening statement, Neil Jansen, attorney for the township, said property lines place the boathouse on Victory Township property.
“It’s an encroachment the township is entitled to remove,” he said.
Sarto’s attorney, Carlos Alvarado, opted not to make an opening statement. None of Alvarado’s witnesses testified Wednesday.
Supervisor’s testimony
Mazur testified that when approached about the boathouse in 2019, the Sartos said they “were told by the previous supervisor that they could build the boathouse there.”
Alvarado presented him with building and zoning permits for the boathouse apparently issued by the county and forwarded to the township in 2006.
However, a line of questioning from Jansen revealed the building permit had two checkboxes: “approved” or “not approved.” Neither box was checked.
He also pointed out that the permit was for a structure with a minimum setback of 40 feet from the water’s edge.
Mazur’s testimony also reviewed the history of the park and dock ordinance, as well as four surveys of the township’s property line from 1949 to 2018.
Assessor’s testimony
Questions asked of Vandervest, the township assessor, focused on whether Sarto’s property is considered to have lake frontage in the township’s records.
“Property record cards” detailing the land for tax purposes were reviewed dating to 1987.
On the cards, checkboxes next to options like “waterfront” — which would have triggered extra property taxes per foot of frontage — were never checked.
However, a different section of the 2016 card said the property’s assessment had been “adjusted” by 150% because it had a “large amount of waterfront.”
Vandervest could not explain to Alvarado what that meant.
“There’s 1,400 cards in the township, and we do mass appraisals. We don’t look at each card each year,” she said. “We try to get the cards as accurate as we can as we work through them.”
A 150% adjustment was also present on the 2019 card, but where there had previously been a reason for the adjustment — a “large amount of waterfront” — it was now blank.
Vandervest said she made that change during a review of the cards because the property did not have lake frontage.
She testified that the “large amount of waterfront” comment dated to before her time as assessor, which began in 2014.
She said it was possible for the adjustment to have been based on lake view or lake access.
The boathouse was also not listed on any of the cards until 2019, when Vandervest said she noticed it during an inspection.
Treasurer’s testimony
Keith, the former treasurer, testified about helping in 1997 to plant signs along the township’s north shore property line.
That was before Sarto owned the property in question. And by at least 2018, the signs no longer existed.
She told Alvarado a sign was planted southeast of the home.