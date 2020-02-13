More than 52,200 names of American killed or who are still missing adorn the black granite walls of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Oceana County Department of Veteran’s Affairs is bringing the traveling Vietnam memorial to Hart on July 8-12 at the Oceana County Fairgrounds in Hart.
“We’re excited to have this project coming to our community,” said Gina Mead, community relations for the Ocean County Veteran Affairs Committee. “We are so very privileged to be ably to offer this to our veterans and community and surrounding communities.”
For more of this story, please purchase a copy of our print edition or buy access to our e-edition.