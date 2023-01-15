The 50th anniversary of the agreement that led to the end of the Vietnam War is approaching, and the Ludington American Legion is hoping to spread the word about an upcoming event to commemorate the occasion.
A special program for Vietnam veterans in the area will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.
Legion member and Vietnam veteran Louis Wolven is organizing the gathering, and he wants to make sure as many Mason County Vietnam veterans as possible are aware of the event.
Wolven stated that the program is specifically for veterans who served in the Vietnam region during the war; it is not for Vietnam-era veterans who served in other parts of the world.
While the peace accord was signed in 1973, the war itself went on until 1975. But Wolven said Jan. 27 is an important date to remember.
“We’ve gotta do something,” Wolven said of the anniversary. “If we could get most of (the Vietnam veterans) from Mason County, that would be good.”
Wolven said he’s not sure exactly how many Vietnam veterans are in the area, but he’s hoping to see at least 50 attend the event. He’s working with fellow Vietnam veteran Rick Plummer to make connections with others in the area who served during the conflict.
Plummer, who was in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970, confirmed that he’ll help lead the ceremony, and that he plans to make a speech, though he hasn’t written it yet.
“I want to make sure that we acknowledge the ending of the war and the last combat troops,” Plummer told the Daily News.
Another important component of the ceremony is making sure Vietnam veterans are celebrated, as many did not receive a warm welcome upon returning from the war.
“They got spit on,” Wolven said. “People said they were ‘baby-killers’ and all that. It didn’t go over very well. It wasn’t a well-liked war.”
Plummer said it’s heartening to know that attitudes toward Vietnam veterans have shifted a bit. He said he knows many who have returned to the country and been “welcomed with open arms” by the Vietnamese.
“The history of the world is the history of nations that have been at war and forged peace accords and have become allies in the fight for democracy and truth and justice around the world. We see it all the time,” Plummer said. “It’s only right and good that war came to an end, as all wars need to come to an end, and that it was done in a way that we can have friendly relations with former enemies.”
During the program, veterans in attendance will get to enjoy some cake and camaraderie, and share stories from their time in Vietnam.
“I wanted to just arrange it and get publicity to see if we could get people to come,” Wolven said. “We’ll open it up to some of the other (veterans) if they want to talk about their experience.”
In preparation for the event, Wolven picked up 50 American-made commemorative pins to hand out to veterans who attend.
Wolven said he was “lucky” with respect to his own time in Vietnam.
He served in 1970 after attending boot camp at Fort Devens in Massachusetts and shipping off from Fort Lewis in Washington.
“It was all right,” he said. “I put my time in. … When I processed in, I got to be company clerk at the hospital unit.”
He said he “didn’t see much” combat, and spent most of his time in a posting he didn’t mind.
“We had an air-conditioned clinic — a dental clinic — with a lab and everything,” Wolven said.
He did make sacrifices for the war, however. For one thing, he missed the birth of his daughter.
Wolven said he learned his daughter had been born over the phone, while in downtown Saigon.
“We had a phone call,” Wolven said. “I got to talk to the wife for about 20 minutes. … Oh well.”
His daughter Lisa was born Aug. 5, 1970, and Wolven counts himself lucky that he was able to meet her by Thanksgiving of that year.
Wolven said he knows many of his fellow Vietnam veterans fared were less “lucky” during the war. In addition to social alienation, some suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder while others may be dealing with the aftereffects of Agent Orange exposure.
Wolven hopes the event on Jan. 27 will give local veterans an opportunity to get together in a safe space with others who know what they went through.
Wolven said he’s glad the 50th anniversary event is being held at the American Legion.
“Some of the veterans might not have ever been at our post, and they can see some of the things we have here,” Wolven said, gesturing to the post’s bar and dining and pool tables. “They’ll feel better here. And if they want to get a drink or something, they can.”
The program is expected to last about two hours. Once it wraps up, there will be pizza for sale for Legion members and their guests.
Those who have books on the Vietnam War or any non-weapon-related memorabilia from their service time are encouraged to bring them.
Area Vietnam veterans can call Wolven at (231) 690-4827 for more information about the gathering.