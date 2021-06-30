Vintage Nutz is reopening at a new location at seemingly the right time.
The independent music store that specializes in records and cassettes, but many older items beyond that, is opening at its location at 212 W. Ludington Ave. in downtown Ludington.
The store will be opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it plans to be open for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., said owner Ryan Lloyd.
The business moved from its South James Street location to its current one, and initially it was primed to open in the spring. However, the apartments above the business are being renovated, and that delayed the reopening of Vintage Nutz for 2021, Lloyd said.
“It’s a little bit smaller than the space we had on James Street,” Lloyd said. “But we’re here on the main drag.”
Longtime patrons and new ones alike will still be able to thumb through the records that are available as well as take a look at the cassettes and even eight-track cassettes. Vintage and tie-dye T-shirts are available, too. And there are other items from the 1990s and 2000s, from trading cards and comics to VHS tapes and DVDs.
Renovations to the building itself included the need to be able to have access to the first floor as the water lines were being worked on for the second floor, Lloyd said. He received the OK to start to open just a few days ago. Since then, they’ve been working hard to open the doors.
Lloyd said he’s also been increasing his inventory while his store has been closed and during COVID-19.
“I’ve gone to a lot of estate sales and picked up some things,” he said.
Lloyd said he’s received many messages via Facebook and Google about opening. He said he’ll be glad to see the customers he started to cultivate when the store opened in May 2019.
Once the store reopens this weekend, Lloyd said the plan is to be open six days a week during the summer and gradually be open less during the fall and winter months.