Slowly but steadily, a procession of 21 cars, all from prior to 1916, made their way from all over the country to the Mason County Fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon.
The vintage vehicles are part of a car tour from Ludington, up north along Lake Michigan, up through Wisconsin, then back to Ludington aboard the SS Badger.
The 800-mile trip is one of several each year hosted by the Snapper’s Club, according to organizer Kim Brodhagen of Maine. The oldest car in the bunch was a 1909 Renault, Brodhagen said.
After pulling into the fairgrounds in trailers, the motorists — hailing from 12 different states — unloaded their century-plus-old vehicles, got them revving, and headed to Holiday Inn before getting a start on the journey Friday morning.
It’s a progressive tour, so they’ll be making stops along the way, and the trailers won’t be there for backup. But the participants were happy to be part of the event, and the Western Michigan Fair Association was happy to offer up the fairgrounds as a meeting space, according to WMFA spokesperson Marcia Hansen.
Brodhagen said the group will host an event dubbed the Fish Boil Frolic in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, before heading back across the lake.