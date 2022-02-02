The Mason County Central Educational Foundation is hoping to have more items than ever at its upcoming Spring CommUnity Auction.
Gary Andersen of the MCCEF said more than 100 home, craft, sports, outdoor, travel, golf and entertainment items have already been listed for the auction, and the goal is to bring that number up to about 350 by the time the 27th annual event starts on Monday, Feb. 28.
The auction will again be held in a weeklong, virtual format this year, continuing through Saturday, March 5.
The online format was first introduced in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it’s because finding an appropriate venue proved challenging.
The Scottville Optimist Club, where the auction traditionally takes place, is undergoing renovations.
“We hope to get back there in a year or two,” Andersen said.
{p class=”p1”}Andersen said last year’s online event was “more of an experiment” — an alternative that staved off a possible cancellation. It was successful, and now the format is proving to be a good fallback in light of the venue issues.
The auction will utilize the Givesmart platform for bidding. People can make bids on various items from home, and they’ll receive a text alert if they’re outbid so they’ll still have a chance at that item that caught their eye.
As more items come in, some will be displayed at the West Shore Bank in Scottville in the weeks leading up to the auction.
On Feb. 21, a registration link will go live and people will be able to view items online by visiting www.auctionbid.givesmart.com, with actual bidding starting the following week.
Andersen said people will have plenty of options to choose from.
“I say it every year but there’s something for everybody in those items, there really is,” he said.
In addition to some new unique treasures, the auction will feature “our standard items that people keep coming back for year after year.”
There will also be a $500 cash raffle. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased by contacting the MCC Central Business Office at (231) 757-4748.
The big-ticket item for the Spring CommUnity Auction is always the puppy, and this year will be no different. Andersen says the organizing committee isn’t sure which breed will be featured, but he hopes to have those details soon.
The MCCEF uses funds raised through the auction to help with various education-related expenses at MCC. Last year’s money helped with library renovations at the high school, and previous projects involved upgrading classroom equipment throughout the school district, providing mini-grants for teachers and more.
This year, Andersen said the hope is to use funds to help with items included in MCC’s upcoming bond proposal, like the new performing arts center the school district is hoping to construct.
“We know that we’re going to help on those projects if this bond issue passes,” he said. “We want to have a walking and hiking trail around the campus, in conjunction with the city. … And there still might be some needs for the library (renovation).”
Money will also be used to provide scholarships for graduating seniors, and to help fund teacher projects.
The MCCEF doesn’t have a specific fundraising goal for this year’s auction. What’s important, Andersen said, is continuing to be able to help the school district.
“We’ll come out ahead. … We’ll have more money to use and to work with on March 5 than we did on March 4,” he said. “We’ll do fine, and whatever we get is good for us, good for the school and good for the community.”
For updates about the Spring CommUnity Auction, find the Mason County Central Educational Foundation on Facebook.
For more information about the MCCEF, visit www.mccedfoundation.org.