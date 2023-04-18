The stories of the SS Badger are coming to the surface thanks to a podcast by the beloved ship’s director of sales and marketing.
Shelby Soberalski started up the podcast series, called “Voices of the Vessel,” to mark the many stories of the 410-foot SS Badger. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the ship, the last remaining coal-fired passenger steamship in operation in the United States.
The ship has been a treasure both in its home port of Ludington and destination port in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, where the ship carries passengers and vehicles across Lake Michigan daily from mid-May through early October. The 2023 sailing season runs from May 18 through Oct. 9.
The project is something Soberalski, the director of marketing and sales for Lake Michigan Carferry, was looking to do.
“In my role, I feel very honored to be able to do this not only for the Badger but for the community who loves the ship.”
Soberalski said she grew up with the Badger in her backyard and has found through her travels, meeting new people and going to new places, that the Badger has affected many others in much the same way as in her own home town.
Those meetings and stories sparked something in Soberalski, who thought they needed to be shared in some form.
“Everyone seems to have a story about the Badger,” she said, “whether those stories pull at your heartstrings, or whether they are funny or sad stories. I love hearing them, in fact I can’t get enough of them.”
One of the things she did not expect when she took the job is the fact she would become a sort of gatekeeper for other people’s stories and memories, she said.
In her job with LMC, Soberalski has been using more social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, while also producing more videos to get the message out about the Badger.
One thing she knew little about, but wanted to try, was producing a podcast.
When sitting down and thinking about this year being the 70th anniversary, she thought it would be a perfect time to introduce the podcast idea.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to pause and reflect on what we are doing but also what the future holds,” she said. “We all know that the Badger has a storied history to her, but she also has a bright future.”
The idea was greeted with open arms and people were excited to listen, according to Soberalski.
The podcast is currently in production with the first guest being Audrey Robertson Boals, the daughter of the ship’s first captain.
Soberalski said she met Boals on the ship during a sailing trip last year.
“It was a chance meeting,” she said.
The two talked and exchanged contact information and kept in touch. Earlier this year Soberalski reached out to Boals about the podcast, Boals agreed to be a guest and the first episode was launched.
Since the first episode, there has been an episode on Mark Barker, president and CEO of Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry. An episode was recorded with Courtney Hansen, director of tourism for Visit Manitowoc, and Brandy Miller, executive director for the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The most recent episode released was on Badger Bingo with Todd Hansen.
The goal of the podcast was originally to produce 10 episodes, according to Soberalski. She just released the fourth, and there’s more to come.
She talked about one of the episodes in progress is about when the Badger sailed to Chicago.
“The Badger has so many stories,” she said. “Taking the boat to Chicago was a unique part of the Badger’s history.”
There is plenty of material and stories to continue the podcast all of the 70th anniversary sailing season, according to Soberalski.
The “Voices of the Vessel” podcast can be heard on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Podcast or on the Lake Michigan Carferry website.
Through her work with the Badger and the podcast, Soberalski said she’s met some amazing people, heard some great stories and shared many incredible memories about the ship and the people who made it what she is today.
“I truly feel the Badger has a spirit about her that helps connect people.”