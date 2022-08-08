It might seem as though the procession of red, white and violet petunias stretching the length of Ludington Avenue every summer is something that just happens, but there’s a lot of unseen work that goes into the planting and maintaining of the Petunia Parade.
No one knows that better than Ted Radtke, who for more than 30 years has spent every summer morning waking up at 3 a.m. to make sure the thousands of petunias are watered.
This year things are a little different. Due to some ongoing health issues, he had to take a step back and seek help with the daily watering of the plants.
Luckily, he said he and his wife, Kathy, who co-chairs the Petunia Parade committee, found “three excellent fellas to step up to the plate.”
The three volunteer drivers are Mike Genter, Larry Bing and Chris Simpler. They’ve been dividing up the days, taking the Petunia Parade’s watering truck out in pre-dawn hours each morning to make sure the plants are nourished and never go dry.
Radkte said the job is “not for everyone — not at all.” It requires commitment, reliability, attention and care — not to mention waking up to some very early alarms. But Genter, Bing and Simpler seem well-suited to it, and he’s confident that they have things under control.
“They display a lot of ownership in the process, and that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “They’re out there every day that it doesn’t rain, and they’re doing a fine job.”
Genter said he became involved because he and his wife, Cindy, attend Ludington United Methodist Church with Radtkes. He said he was aware of Ted’s health issues, and he knew the Petunia Parade could use some additional help this summer.
“I knew there was a need and I just volunteered,” Genter said.
The former long-haul truck driver was no stranger to the early morning schedule, and since retiring in 2019, he said, “I had time.”
So when the Radtkes asked if he’d be interested in volunteering, he didn’t have to give it much thought.
“There was a need, I was asked, and I’m happy to do it,” he said.
It’s a chance to support the community in a way he wasn’t able to for much of his life.
“I was born and raised here,” Genter said, “but, being a long-haul truck driver, I was gone a lot. I lost track of friends and I lost track of the community. … So this is a way that I give back.”
He said the experience has taught him that there’s “a lot that’s done behind the scenes. People don’t realize what’s involved with the Petunia Parade.”
Taking on the watering route has not just helped the petunias, it’s given Genter more time to appreciate the surroundings of his hometown.
“Once you get going, you get into a rhythm. … It’s before the hustle and bustle of the town really starts up, and we don’t take enough time to just stop and look and enjoy that stuff,” he said. “Every once in a while you’ve got to take a step back and realize how blessed you are.
“It’s a calm and almost spiritual time for me.”
Bing — who’s new to Ludington after relocating to the area a couple years ago from Des Moines, Iowa — also came across the volunteer opportunity through a church connection with the Radtkes.
“I sing in the choir and Kathy and Ted. … One day after the service they said, ‘Larry, we have something you might be interested in,’” he said. “It’s actually been a lot of fun.
“It’s a very peaceful time of day to be getting up. … It’s not demanding, but it makes your day seem extra long in terms of what you get done.”
Bing loves landscaping and gardening, and he said he enjoys “connecting with the plants” when he’s on his route.
It’s been a bit of a challenge adjusting to the schedule and setting his alarm to go off before dawn three times a week, but it wasn’t much of an adjustment as he describes himself as a “morning person.”
“You start out and it’s dark. … Dawn’s breaking by the time you finish the route and get down to the marina,” Bing said.
He finds the work rewarding, and he knows it’s appreciated by those who know he does it.
During the Fourth of July Freedom Festival parade, someone in the crowd thanked him for “making Ludington beautiful.”
“That makes it worthwhile,” he said.
Simpler, who runs Cartier Mansion, is already a pretty early riser. He learned about the need for volunteers through a story in the Daily News, but he wasn’t expecting any spots to be open when he reached out.
“I thought they’d tell me they already had 50 people who signed up. I didn’t expect to have the chance to do it,” Simpler said.
He was glad to have the opportunity.
“I’m up really early anyway running the bed and breakfast, so I don’t mind getting up and making the flowers look good and making the town look good,” he said.
Simpler said it “feels great” to be a part of the Petunia Parade, which he called an “amazing example of community effort.”
“In a world where everything is so over-engineered, there’s a beautiful simplicity in this. The three of us wake up, drive the truck and water the petunias. There’s no spreadsheets or automated reminders — everyone just does their part,” Simpler said. “It’s relaxing. It’s a very straightforward way to start the day.”
As for Ted Radtke, he’s still involved in other parts of the process, including planning, organizing and logistics, but he wishes he could still be out there watering the petunias himself.
“You get a chance to see all the flowers every day, and … it really keeps you in touch with the whole system,” he said. “I do miss it, but I’m not the least bit sorry about it because these guys have done a wonderful job.”
The Petunia Parade is important to Radtke, and he plans to continue being a part of it for as long as he can.
“The petunias are a great thing for the tourism industry,” he said. “It’s great for the community, it’s great for the city, and it’s just a top-quality addition in terms of its appearance and so on.”
He said he’s grateful for the reliable, dependable volunteers who’ve stepped in to keep the plants healthy in his stead.
“They’ve done a marvelous job. They’ve very dedicated,” he said. “They’re looking out for the petunias, every spot along the way, making sure they get water.
“They all take great ownership in the process itself — in the Petunia Parade itself — and that’s what matters.”