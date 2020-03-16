It was a slow day Saturday at the Lakeshore Food Club, but a small group of volunteers from Radiant Church was on hand — going about business as usual — to make sure the needs of the members were met.
The expected deluge of club members coming to secure food items during the second day of the coronavirus-inspired state of emergency never quite materialized, but the group, led by Ray and Kim Castillo and also including Rob and Jean Williams and Faye Beill, was there anyway, determined to make sure the club was taken care of during day three of a governor-declared state of emergency surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“They thought we were going to be hit pretty good with a lot of people, but it didn’t really happen,” Rob said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.