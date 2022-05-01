PENTWATER — High winds blowing off the Lake Michigan shoreline and chilly temperatures did not deter the 20 or so volunteers who showed up on Saturday to help set up the park, along with park staff, for the season.
A group of volunteers worked to install the memorial benches along the park’s sidewalk between the shoreline and parking area.
Tom Sayles, a resident of Pentwater, was one of those volunteers who has volunteered for years at both the spring volunteer weekend and also the fall volunteer weekend.
“This is something I do every year,” he said. “This is a special park. You have people that come here from all over the place just to be at this beach.”
“We host both a spring and fall volunteer weekend. In the spring the volunteers come in and help the staff put out benches, rake campsites, get the bike racks and the grills out, kind of get the park put back together,” said state park manager Hetor “Manny” Valdez.
Valdez said the park, being right on the beach, they have to take down those kinds of things and store them for the winter. The park officially opened to camping on April 20 and the volunteer weekend is a way to get the park ready for the camping season.
Dan Filius, also a resident of Pentwater, was also helping install the memorial benches on Saturday.
“We use this beach every day so we try to help out where we can,” he said. “We camped at the park for many years before my wife and I moved to Pentwater.”
Gloria Wrickson of Rockford was also helping tighten bolts on the benches Saturday. She said her family has been camping at Charles Mears for five generations.
“I heard about this event while camping, and I signed up to volunteer.”
Wrickson has been volunteering ever since.
Probably the volunteer that traveled the farthest to help on Saturday was Paul Bush who traveled from Newberry.
“I was here today because my son is a park ranger here,” he said. “This is my fourth time helping during the volunteer weekend.”