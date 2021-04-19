SCOTTVILLE — As National Volunteer Week began Sunday and runs through the week, Bob and Sandy Spangler of Scottville have turned volunteering into a family affair.
The Spanglers, along with their daughter Amanda Montgomery of Grand Haven, all volunteer with Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice.
Sandy started volunteering with hospice in 1987, and she continues today along side her husband, Bob, who has been volunteering for 13 years.
Amanda, according to Sandy, has volunteered for the past 12 years.
Sandy said she learned about hospice when she was 10 years old, her sister was born with spinabifida, she lived a little over a year.
She said during the grieving period, her mom was really bad caught up in the emotion of losing a child, and her father took care of her little brother.
Sandy said she felt like she did not have anybody to help her grieve the loss of her sister.
“I always thought if I had a chance, I would like to help a child so they do not feel like they are alone,” she said.
After taking a test to be a volunteers for hospice, she was able to fulfill that dream of helping a child get though the loss of a parent.
“I was able to spend a lot of time with that child and that made me feel like it was an answer,” she said. “I was so happy to be able to do that.”
Hospice was new to the area at that time, and they just loved their mission that do not push people. Rather, you go into a situation and do what they need, she said.
“That could mean just sitting with a patient just holding their hand,” she said. “I just love that part of it (volunteering) that have been that way for years, kind, caring, compassionate and that is what I love about volunteering with Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice.”
Bob said he came to volunteer with hospice from a different approach. He was a teacher at Mason County Central for 39 years.
He said he knew when he started thinking about retirement he knew he would need to do some kind of service to keep him busy and still contribute to the community. He talked with Sandy who suggested hospice.
Bob did not think being a hospice volunteer was for him, but Sandy persuaded Bod to take the volunteer training, and it turns out the he loved volunteering there and has been at it for the past 13 years.
“Sure there is grief and it can be hard, but I just love it. I have connected with so many people,” he said.
Bob said he would usually get the male patients and in those interactions he learned a lot about Mason County history or get tips about cards for some of his older patients.
“The real heroes are not the volunteers there are the care givers (families). They do an unbelievable amount and put everything on the line everyday. It takes an incredible amount of energy,” he said. “If we can give them a couple of hours to go to the store or an appointment or just get out to lunch once and a while, it feels really good.”
During the past year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers had to shift from in-person to virtual volunteer visits to safely continue providing socialization and companionship to patients and relief for their caregivers. This crucial role continues to evolve as in-person volunteer opportunities reemerge in select communities.
“We really have not participated in virtual meeting. Some of the volunteers have,” Bob said. “What we have done is participated in phone calls, calling the patient and sending them cards to acknowledge that someone is thinking about them.”
He said it is hard not being there in person to talk with them face-to-face.
When it was in-person, according to Sandy, she would do things like sing to her patients or play music, read to them or play cards with them to just talk and reminisce with their patients.
Sandy said Bob and I always get more out of it (volunteering for hospice).
“We have learned so much from patients,” Bob said.
Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice are both members of the NorthStar Care Community and during National Volunteer Week wanted to spotlight those volunteers that make a difference at their organization.
“Volunteers make a real difference in the lives of patients and families,” said Alison Wagner, director of volunteer services and complementary therapies for Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice. “We are truly thankful for their endless generosity, compassionate support and unyielding dedication to our mission and our communities – not only during National Volunteer Week, but every day.”
Bob and Sandy said the hospice volunteer coordinator would contact them about a new patient and the couple would maybe meet with weekly. It just depends on what the patient wants, according to Sandy.
Bob said that that at any one given time he could have as many as four patients at a time.
“That depends on you,” Sandy said. “On how many hours you want to volunteer.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with Hospice of Michigan should visit our website www.hom.org for more information and to complete a volunteer application. Anyone with questions on volunteering in the Ludington area can reach out Megan Cadle at mcadle@hom.org or 616-356-5233.