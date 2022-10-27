Brain Dotson, the MiSTEM Region 9 Director, is looking for volunteers interested in helping Mason County second graders in the field of mathematics.
The catch, volunteers and students will be working on math skills while playing the game Farkle.
Dotson was introduced to the game Farkle through a West Shore Educational Service District program called Math Moments. Math moments — creators; Meg Brown, Pam Janowiak, and Sara Jeruzal — mission is to collaborate with families, communities, schools and children to promote positive experiences that develop curiosity and confidence in mathematics.
Dotson’s idea was for every second grader in Mason County, approximately 300, during the 2022-2023 school year would receive the game, Farkle as a gift from a volunteer mentor, and play the game with the mentor with hopes the game would continue to be played at home with their families.
Dotson was awarded a grant through the Youth Advisory Council of the Mason County Foundation in May.
“The goal of this program is for a student to be one-on-one with a mentor, get this game as a gift, learn how to play it and then take the game home and continue to learn math at home,’ he said.
Dotson has about 20 volunteers currently and is looking for more. Volunteers would have to pass a background check. Dotson is also planning a couple training sessions with volunteers in November.
“Volunteers will be invited to one of the training sessions to learn about the game Farkle, and understand why we are doing this program,” Dotson said. “Volunteers will help gift wrap each game for the second graders and have a background check done at that time.”
Dotson said that each second grade teacher will also get the Farkle game for their classroom.
Volunteers have the option of volunteering at any of all of the second grade classrooms which include Ludington Elementary School, Mason County Central Elementary, Mason County Eastern Elementary, Covenant Christian School, Ludington Area Catholic.
Registration link to volunteer: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIRZihlwSzO-X8ZAFa8FqnM-xyFaTraVrpXHeAN8MqJzmGSw/viewform?usp=sf_link