For veterans like John Fletcher, the American Legion Auxiliary’s poppy sale can make all the difference in the world.
Fletcher is a U.S. Army veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in a demilitarized zone in Korea during the Vietnam War. He has several health challenges as a result of the exposure, and it can be a lot, both for him and for his wife and caretaker Kathy.
That’s why poppy sale organizers Linda and Louis Wolven are hoping people will come out and help them sell veteran-made, felt-tipped imitation flowers and collect donations during one- to two-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Walmart and Shop-N-Save, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.
They want to make sure veterans and their families — people like John and Kathy Fletcher — are cared for and have their needs met.
“We need to support our local veterans so they know that we care,” Linda told the Daily News Tuesday. “They gave, so why can’t we give now?”
This year's poppy sale is the first in years — the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Linda said volunteer numbers have diminished during that time, and they need all the help they can get.
“Right now, we’re hurting for people — really,” she said. "A lot of the people (who’ve helped in the past) are either sick or they’re gone.”
She and Louis want to get the word out that the poppy sale is happening, and invite people to help and contribute if they’re able.
She said the sale usually generates around $2,500, which has benefited the Fletchers and other veteran families in the area.
“When (Fletcher) was in the nursing home here about a year ago, he had his haircut,” Linda said. “We pay for haircuts at the two nursing homes — MediLodge and Oakview — from our money that we collect.
“We’ve helped them with (other) things in the past they’ve needed, too.”
For veterans with no family in the area, the money from the poppy sales can make an even bigger impact.
“There’s a veteran at (MediLodge), and he has no one, and we’ve provided Christmas presents, snacks, clothing and coloring books for him — things like that,” Linda said.
She said the Fletchers are paying forward the help they’ve received. Kathy will be out collecting donations and selling the small felt poppies on Friday and Saturday, and John would be there too, if he could. However, he’s wheelchair bound, and struggling with long-term effects of Agent Orange.
“It causes lots of different diseases,” John said, noting that he also has Parkinson’s disease and kidney problems that require dialysis three time a week, among other issues.
“He’s been through a lot,” Linda said.
John spent much of the pandemic at MediLodge, separated from Kathy, though she would still visit him every day, “at the window,” she said.
John said it’s important to come out and support the poppy sale because “it’s something good.”
“It’s money that’s not sent to the state. It stays right here (in the community),” he said.
“I think it’s just the thing to do,” Kathy said. “You give back. So anyone who would like to help, we’d appreciate it.”
Linda said the same thing. The need for volunteers is greater than ever, and she's hoping people will step up, "otherwise, (Louis) and Kathy would be out there all day by themselves."
For those who can’t be present to buy poppies in person but still want to contribute, donations will be accepted at the Ludington American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Those with questions can contact Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718, or email lindawolven@usa.net.