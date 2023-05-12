The Ludington American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are seeking volunteers to help with this year’s annual poppy sale to benefit area veterans.
The poppy sale will take place all day on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the Ludington Walmart and Family Fare, with volunteers greeting visitors at the entrances, selling red felt poppies, and collecting donations to help veterans meet their needs.
Linda Wolven, who organizes the poppy sale with her husband, Louis, said the Family Fare spots are all staffed up, but helpers are still needed to oversee both entrances at Walmart.
“We’re already supported at Family Fare, but we need Walmart covered,” Wolven said, adding that volunteers are needed to fill about 15 hours.
Proceeds from poppy sales are used to help area veterans with various day-to-day needs, including paying for haircuts at Oakview Medical Care Facility and MediLodge assisted living facilities, helping with transportation costs associated with trips to the doctor, paying for summer and winter clothing, and brightening up Christmas for veterans.
The Wolvens are hoping to drum up support for the sale after exceeding pre-pandemic totals during last year’s fundraiser. The 2022 poppy sale was the first after a two-year break due to COVID-19.
For more information, or to volunteer, call Linda at (231) 843-2718.