In the last few years, the Cages of Carnage haunted prison has become a Mason County tradition in the lead-up to Halloween.
Held at the former Camp Sauble State Prison in Meade Township, Cages of Carnage is set to start its fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The attraction has grown each year, and drawn more and people, since its 2019 inception. That trend is expected to continue this year, according to Free Soil/Meade Township Fire Chief Vince Williams.
“Every year, you have to outdo yourself,” Williams said.
Cages of Carnage is a fundraiser area fire department auxiliary funds. It’s headed up by the Free Soil/Meade and Grant Township departments, with Fountain Fire joining the fray this year, according Williams.
Auditions for volunteer actors and security personnel who want to participate in this year’s prison will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 8, at the prison, at 4058 E. Free Soil Road.
Heather Cohoon, a firefighter with Free Soil/Meade, is overseeing the selection of actors and other volunteers.
Both Williams and Cohoon said the haunted prison’s fourth year will be its biggest yet, and that means there’s a greater need for people to come help out.
“We need actors in pretty much all locations — inside, outside, in the maze,” Cohoon told the Daily News, adding that volunteers looking to be stationed in the maze should have a good sense of direction, since even organizers “get turned around in there.“
She said actors should plan on spending some time outside, so “dressing warmly is key.”
There’s also a need for one or two makeup artists, especially if they’re “good at different styles.”
Cohoon said she needs a permission slip from parents of any prospective volunteers who are younger than 18.
The audition process involves actors talking about their experience and what they’d like to do, as well as organizers letting volunteers know what they’re in for.
There are no specific qualifications needed for volunteer security guards, but Cohoon said ideally they’d have some experience using a walky-talky.
While the layout for this year’s haunted prison will have plenty of new thrills and chills, it’s the scope of the thing that will be a challenge for her.
“It just keeps getting bigger and that’s what scares me,” she laughed.
While Williams and Cohoon are hesitant to give out details about this year’s attractions, lest they spoil the surprise, both said that the experience has “definitely changed.”
“The routes are a little bit longer this year,” Williams said. “We’ve changed things up drastically. … If you went through last year, you’re going to see something different.
“There’s inside and outside stuff. There’s a lot of scaring but there’s also some fun stuff, too, because it’s all about having fun.”
Cohoon said a portion of the prison’s upstairs floor will be used this year, expanding the layout and lengthening the two routes through the prison.
She said it “could take anywhere form 20 to 40 minutes to get through.
“If you get scared and run through it’ll take less time; if you get scared and hide in a corner it will take longer,” Cohoon said.
She noted that if someone gets too scared to make it through the prison, organizers will find them and lead them out.
Cages of Carnage will open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; Oct. 15. It will be open at the same time on the two following weekends, Oct. 21-22, and Oct. 28-29.
The cost of admission has gone up to $15 this year, according to Cohoon.
Funds go toward improvements and upgrades at the various fire departments, and to operational costs for the haunted prison.
For updates and additional information, find Camp Sauble Cages of Carnage on Facebook.