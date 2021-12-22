Volunteers are needed to make sure the return of the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop goes off without a hitch.
The Downtown Ludington Board, which oversees the event, stated in a press release on Wednesday that several people have backed out of their volunteers spots for the bar, set to be housed in the new Legacy Plaza pavilion. Those spots need to be filled as soon as possible.
If more people don’t sign up, there’s a chance the event might lose the bar, said Downtown Ludington Marketing and Communications Manager Jen Tooman.
Tooman told the Daily News that the event will go on — with a D.J., fireworks and the dropping of the ball at midnight — but beverage sales are a major source of funding for other special events to promote downtown businesses.
She stressed that “events like these can’t happen without volunteers.”
“Without adequate help, we will not be able to run the event bar … which is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” Tooman stated in the release. “Please consider offering up three hours of your time to help.”
The Ball Drop was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and while the virus is still taking a toll on Michigan, Tooman said concerns about COVID-19 are only partly responsible for the lack of volunteers.
“A couple have backed out due to COVID, but we really didn’t have a lot to start with,” she said. “It’s been hard to find people interested in helping to make our events happen. We had issues with Octoberfest, as well. We’ll be taking the lack of volunteer atmosphere into consideration as we plan events for 2022.”
Organizers are offering an incentive for those who choose to step forward, hoping it will boost interest.
Tooman said the Downtown Ludington Board is willing to donate $125 to an organization of choice for each volunteer that sings up.
Those interested in helping can sign up at https://signup.com/go/iHfkWQP. The site contains a running list of the number of people needed for various volunteer roles for the event. It includes a space for volunteers to indicate which organization they’d like their donation to go to.
Volunteers should note their organization of choice in the “Name” field — for example, “John Doe from Rotary.”
The Downtown Ludington Board is in need of:
• helpers to move barricades, set up heaters and stock the bar from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.;
• bartenders to hand out beverages from 8:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.;
• token/merchandise sellers to take money, and give tokens and cups from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and
• gate security volunteers to card and put wristbands on those who want to drink from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27 will be the “deciding day” for the bar, according to Tooman.
Proceeds from the beverages sales during the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop benefit the Downtown Ludington Board, a nonprofit that aims to enhance, grow and support downtown businesses through special events, marketing and education.