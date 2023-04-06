MANISTEE — You know it’s springtime in Manistee when the seasonal birds return, flowers begin to bloom and a call goes out for volunteers to help out with the annual Tight Lines for Troops Charity Fishing Tournament.
In regards to the latter, those who coordinate the red, white and blue fishing tournament that honors veterans are getting ready for the May 19-20 event.
“It’s an incredible thing to see, every year, for it to go off as well as it does,” said Craig Kent, who serves on the board of directors who oversees the tournament that hosts 250 and more veterans from across the state.
“Volunteers are our biggest need at the moment and the best way to volunteer is to go to our website where there’s a link to sign up, where you can sign up for Friday the 19, or Saturday the 20 — or for both — and you can even sign up for what you want to do and how long you want to do it,” said Kent. “It’s very flexible, we have needs from Friday afternoon all the way to Saturday afternoon. So, if you sign up to maybe help with fish cleaning you’ll work with a certain member of our committee who is in charge of that — a team leader.”
Kent said once again, “... veterans will be coming from all over the state.”
“We have a requirement that they be Michigan veterans,” he said. “We always strive to have at least 50 boats out on the big lake — Lake Michigan — which would carry 200 veterans out on the big lake. We’ve also expanded that so now we have a couple of boats that go out on Manistee Lake, we have river boats, we have shoreline fishing and we have fishing at Tippy Dam if we are over 200.
“Typically, we have as many as 400 or 500 veterans who will sign up, but considering the age of a lot of the veterans there always will be a large percentage who will change their minds about coming, so I expect there will be somewhere around 250, or maybe 275. We have one World War II veteran signed up, though we’ve had as many as 10 in the past. We’ll have several Korean War vets, and Vietnam and Desert Storm.”
Kent said once again the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. National Guard will assist.
“The (Manistee) Coast Guard will come and help load boats, and the National Guard will come help guys get into the right areas, and more. Our local police and fire departments will come and help, and so will ambulance personnel.
“We certainly have a core of volunteers who have been here since the beginning,” said Kent.
Volunteers are needed for:
Thursday, May 18
• Seven volunteers, 4-6:30 p.m.;
Friday, May 19
• Three volunteers, 10 a.m. to noon;
• Seven volunteers, 4-5 p.m.;
• 10 volunteers, 7-8 p.m.;
Saturday, May 20
• 26-plus volunteers, 4-6 a.m. (to verify participants at Seng’s Marina);
• Four volunteers, 4:30-6 a.m. (ice cooler control at Seng’s Marina);
• Seven volunteers, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (assist with pier/shore fishing);
• 28 volunteers, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (flag delivery and pickup);
• Nine volunteers, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (gate check);
• 10 volunteers, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (unload boats at Seng’s Marina);
• Seven volunteers, 1-5 p.m. (runners);
• 16 volunteers, 5-5:30 p.m. (clean up/tear down)
For information go to www.tightlinesfortroops.com, or call 231-723-3282.