More than 10 volunteers spent the sunny Sunday afternoon getting the U Dig It Community Garden ready for the growing season.
Early in the day, the garden was extended with a 30-foot-by-90-foot addition, and the uneven, clumpy topsoil there was leveled out.
Then, volunteers got to work clearing more topsoil away from the fence line and laying chicken wire along the perimeter to keep out pests. Others spent some time sanding a wooden display case and getting it ready for a paint job.
A heavy-duty piece of machinery known as a skid steer was required to haul piles of bricks into the garden. The 560 bricks, which will later be assembled into 12 new garden beds, were donated by SRM Concrete.
The skid steer, as well as another big machine on site, was brought by Travis Maloney, a landscaper from east of Hart. Maloney and one of his employees were helping out free of charge.
“I like to live by the golden rule. … Do unto others as you would have done unto you,” Maloney said. “If there’s something we can do to improve the community and to improve the welfare, then I think that’s just something we want to be a part of, my wife and I.”
There are plenty of others like Maloney who have been helping to make the garden possible, Bolan said.
On Monday, some volunteers will be visiting a Fountain man to pick up some hemlock boards for garden beds being offered at a generous rate, garden director Sara Bolan said. And Lowe’s has offered discounts on materials when it hasn’t just given them away, she said.
“We’ve been very fortunate with the different places that have been helping us out,” she said.
Beds in the garden, located behind the United Methodist Church of Ludington, are used in a couple of ways.
People or organizations can sign up to grow food in them, which is then either taken home or donated to the Lakeshore Food Club. Beds are also used for children’s workshops in the summer.
There aren’t any openings left to get a bed of your own, according to garden director Sara Bolan. But there’s still plenty of openings to sign kids up for the workshops, set to start June 23.
There are 30 slots, and 13 have been filled so far, said Kendra Gibson, community nutrition instructor with MSU Extension. Those interested can sign up by calling the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361 or emailing Gibson at gibso126@msu.edu.
The eight-week program will involve nature exploration, a nutrition segment and garden work. Kids will be able to bring produce home or get the experience of donating it to the Lakeshore Food Club. Speakers will also discuss composting and organic gardening, Gibson said.
“It just seems to be growing on its own because I think people are getting more interested in growing their own food and knowing where food comes from,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. We get as excited as the kids do.”