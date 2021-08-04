West Shore Community College’s millage rate was renewed Tuesday in an election across its district, according to unofficial results released Wednesday.
The renewal allows the college to levy .7062 mills from properties in its district through 2029. A home assessed at $50,000 would pay $35.31 to the college each year.
The millage is expected to raise $2,388,607 for the college’s operating expenses in 2022, according to the ballot.
Not all results from all counties had been certified by boards of canvassers by press time Wednesday.
WSCC President Scott Ward told the Daily News he hopes the ballot’s success is a “statement from the community of how they value the college.”
“We’re there to build a stronger community, and as the community is built stronger, it helps us build a stronger college,” Ward said. “The interconnectivity between the college and the community is unbreakable in my view.”
The rate approved Tuesday is the same as when it was last approved in 2013. Ward said it wasn’t raised because it’s “a sufficient request from the community to maintain the college.”
He added that through community partnerships, the college can “leverage (its) dollars better … to not only maintain but actually continue to enhance our service to the students and community.”
The college’s district includes Mason and Manistee counties, as well as parts of Lake, Newaygo and Oceana counties. The district’s combined vote, which determines whether the ballot passes, comes out to 3,818 to 1,828.
According to unofficial results Wednesday, the ballot was successful in all Mason County precincts except Grant Township. Mason County passed it 1,891 to 776.
Lake County passed the ballot 74-46, Oceana County passed it 86-73 and Manistee County passed it 1,763 to 914.
Newaygo County was the only county to reject the millage, according to the unofficial results. In-district voters in two of its northwest townships, Troy and Beaver, denied the millage by a 19-4 vote.
The millage can still pass despite a failure in Newaygo County, since its success is based on all counties’ combined results.
Ward said the Newaygo County results were “not surprising.” Many people don’t realize they’re in the college district and see its millage as an unwelcome tax, he said, and the county’s distance from other parts of the district likely increases that feeling.
“It’s hard for us to provide services down there … but that does not mean we ignore them,” Ward said. “As we continue to look at what we can do in their neighboring townships in, say, Lake or Oceana county, I think we can better serve the residents in Newaygo County, too.”
A portion of the millage is also diverted to the Downtown Development Authorities in Manistee, Ludington, Scottville and Filer Township, as well as the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, according to the ballot.
In 2022, this amount is estimated to total $53,100, according to the ballot.