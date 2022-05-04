It seems as though marijuana businesses will revert back to being illegal in the Village of Pentwater.
A ballot referendum to repeal the Pentwater Village Council’s existing ordinance allowing permits to be issued to prospective marijuana retailers was approved by voters in Tuesday's election, according to unofficial results from the Oceana County Clerk's office.
The Oceana County Clerk’s office reports that there were 333 votes in favor of repealing the ordinance with 138 votes against it.
With the “yes” votes winning out, the referendum passed and the current ordinance will be repealed, according to Village Manager Chris Brown, who said the issue will come up during the June village council meeting.
Brown stressed that "a referendum really requires no action” from the council, and he said he doesn't know if any will be taken.
“I’m not sure which direction the council wants to take — to accept a motion or just agree that the people spoke — but all we need to do is just publish an effective date for the rescission,” he said.
Brown said it was good to have some closure on the issue. When the village council’s ordinance originally passed in July 2021, it did so in a 5-1 vote. The issue was revisited in October 2021, when a motion to rescind the ordinance was entertained, and struck down by a narrow 4-3 margin.
When Proposal 1 passed in 2018, legalizing recreational marijuana, Brown said the village was pretty evenly split on the matter, with 546 votes in favor of the proposal, and 534 against it.
“It was a very close divide with a majority saying yes to legalizing, but there’s a vast majority of our citizens who say, ‘Yes I think it should be legal, but I don’t want it sold in my village,’” Brown said. “There had to be an election. … How else are you going to decide this?”
One village resident who doesn’t necessarily oppose marijuana, but also doesn’t think it has a place in the village, is Dan Hoekstra.
Hoekstra and his Concerned Citizens of Pentwater group led the effort to get the referendum on the ballot, collecting signatures in December 2021.
Hoekstra told the Daily News he’s pleased with the outcome.
“It’s nice that the people came out and voted their conscience, and that our democratic process does work correctly,” he said. “I’m not against marijuana but we just don’t need it in that little town.”
Hoekstra said the council was likely thinking of the roughly $56,400 that municipalities are set to receive from the state for housing marijuana businesses, but he said, “There’s other ways to make money.”
Brown said Tuesday’s results show “a better chance to move forward without remorse” than the council votes in favor of marijuana businesses that passed by such a thin margin.