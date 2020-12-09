Peter Wadel is looking forward.
He’s looking forward to fishing, he’s looking forward the honey-do list and he’s looking forward to assisting younger attorneys once he retires as the 79th District Court judge at the end of this year.
“You can’t dwell on the past too much. It’s been a good career. I’ve had about four major professional opportunities that I’ve engaged in. This was the cap to the whole thing, and it’s been a good 18 years,” Wadel said.
“Time flies, and the older I get, the faster the year goes.”
Wadel grew up in Ludington, having attended St. Simon. He went on to Notre Dame where he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and eventually his law degree from there. He worked in the state legislature, the state labor department and practiced law for 12 years before running for, and winning election to, the 79th District Court.
He said that becoming a judge was something that he hoped to cross off his list, and he was able to do that.
“The opportunity didn’t seem like it would present itself until John Carney indicated that he was going to retire,” Wadel said. “John and I were admitted to the practice of law at the same proceeding on the same day in December 1973. He could have been still on the bench closing it out right now if had chosen to do so, if his health permitted. I think he had enough. When he did, it gave me the opportunity (to run) that I hadn’t envisioned prior to that.
“Over the last 18 years, the people who have supported what we have done in the court, or tried to do in the courts, have been the bedrock to making the court function very well. I had very good magistrates, very good staff. It’s an interesting role.”
Wadel viewed his judgeship in a variety of ways, likening it to a sports referee, a social worker, a clerk. At times, he’s received word from those whose lives he’s affected in way or another.
“The one that comes to back, has come back a number of times, has to do with getting somebody assistance or help for… substance use disorder. In some instances, it has changed lives,” Wadel said.
He’s been recognized with gratitude at times, and he said he’s heard from individuals who say that, without that push, they wouldn’t have changed their lives.
“What we see with those people who suffer from substance disorder problems is it affects their work, it affects their job,” Wadel said. “What got them here was a violation of the law which could affected the lives of many other people.”
He recognized, though, that in some cases, things don’t turn out as well. Some people who have appeared before him in court for substance issues have died. But he said there human life is something that can’t be changed easily.
“The human experience is not something you can change like you can change the walls in your house by knocking them out and putting new walls in or studs in or braces in,” he said. “The things that move people are varied and different. So you try to apply your best efforts that bring about change so they can restore faith in themselves and their family’s faith in them.”
The state constitution prohibits a judge from being elected or appointed after they reach age 70. Wadel is 73, and though he feels he could have run for another term, he says perhaps it was good that he didn’t.
“I’m healthy. I do see the doctor more than (I did) 15 years ago. But, I’m not worn out. I like the job. Would I stay around for a full six years if I ran again? Probably not,” he said. “I think a couple more years would have been nice, but not necessarily six. Having said that, I don’t regret the fact I couldn’t run again.”
Wadel said he’s overseen many memorable cases over the years, and a few stand out as he looks back, such as the trials of Sean Phillips over the death of Katherine “Baby Kate” Phillips.
“Without a doubt, ‘Baby Kate’ stands out. Beyond that, I can think of one or two more that pop up immediately. I’m not going to dwell on them, but just know that they were intense and unfortunate cases,” he said. “Those (were) criminal cases. In mulling over the civil cases, (there were) not so many great, difficult cases that carried as much emotion as the criminal cases.
“There’s sad sides to all of that,” he said when asked about why the “Baby Kate” case stood out without elaborating.
Wadel, though, is looking forward to helping out the state court system should it need a judge to sit in, and he especially wants to mentor young attorneys.
“Sometimes, people need a good counseling. Attorneys can be right up front with helping people get their lives better. Some attorneys who appear in front of me, they’re older attorneys. They did what I did oftentimes. When a client presented himself or herself with a… legal problem that was affected by things like drugs or alcohol, before they ever got in front of a judge, or for their initial arraignment, I might have them enrolled in programs,” Wadel said. “First, it would help them legally, but second, it would help them personally. … Attorneys have to be aware that they can provide more than just legal assistance. They can provide life-changing opportunities for individuals. I hope to share that.
“I think the attorneys learned it, but they learned it from older attorneys. Since I am one, I should try that.”
Wadel is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and four grown kids. And grandkids, too, but not until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The same goes for any kind of retirement party that might be planned, he said.
“We’re sort of having a little private one with family… Even in this environment, it can spread easily. I don’t want anybody sick,” Wadel said. “I said we can party better when we all get vaccinations. I’m dampening down the interest in a party. But we like to party, there’s no doubt about that.”
He does not see himself becoming involved in any community projects, only because he felt that, being a judge in a small community, he did not want to give the impression of having a conflict of interest.
“Beyond being a judge, there isn’t much more we can do in the community. Many people would end up in front of us. I’m not on any boards or commissions. I’m not actively engaged in things that put me in contact with people. In a larger community, I might be able to do a little bit more of that, but in a smaller community, I know a lot of people in front me,” he said. “We have a duty to sit, so as time passes, we become a little more isolated as judges in order not to create conflicts or a need to get out of cases. On the other side of this, I might get more involved in some community initiatives, but I don’t have anything particularly picked out. I will indulge myself in… hobbies, family.”
One such hobby just takes him a few short steps away from his home. Wadel said he has a passion for fly fishing, and he loves to fish the Pere Marquette River. He said he has the material to tie his own flies, but he hasn’t really gotten into that habit yet. He said he finds that fly fishing to be relaxing, and doing it on the P.M. River is something he absolutely loves.
“Years ago, I went to Colorado for a ski trip (and) fished the Frying Pan River. The gentleman at the fly shop that I bought my license from noted that he had just been in Michigan fishing about two or three weeks before. I asked where, and he said, ‘You haven’t heard of it, but I was up on the P.M. River up by Baldwin.’ He was fishing my river, and I was fishing his river,” Wadel said.
“I have to tell you, I think my river fishes better than his river. I didn’t do too well on his river. He had a good trip out here. I’ve heard from several people that the Frying Pan is still a good river, and I need to try it again.”
Whether it’s fishing, helping around the home or assisting young attorneys, Wadel plans to keep looking forward.
“It’s not so much what I’ve done in the past as much as what I may have the opportunity to do in the future. The past you can dwell on, but you can’t change,” he said. “When it comes to the future, you can either make a difference or help somebody else make a difference. I find myself forward looking more often than looking in hindsight.”