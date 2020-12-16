“Michigan Treasures & Traditions Cookbook, Family and Friends’ Food Favorites from the Fruit Belt” is rooted in a Ludington family’s food traditions and came to fruition as a result of the pandemic.
Greg Wagner was raised along with seven brothers and one sister on the family farm on South Morton Road in Ludington. It’s now owned by his brother and sister-in-law John and Cindy Wagner and their sons Adam and Matthew.
“My mom was a notorious mother, cook and entertainer,” Wagner said through e-mail. “I call her the ‘Martha Stewart of Ludington.’ She inspired my love for cooking and entertaining. She taught me the ropes and basics. And I think she learned her tricks in the kitchen from her mother, Henrietta Lemire.”
When his mother, Maxine Ann (Lemire) Wagner died in 1993 at the young age of 66 the family was devastated, Wagner said.
“Our matriarch was gone and it was up to us to continue her legacy,” he explained, “that family food experience that has been kind of lost these days. Christmas Day at our house was usually a small gathering of 50 or more! And many other events like summer picnics, corn roasts, etc.”
Even a Sunday family dinner was usually quite a spread, he recalled.
“Luckily, that kitchen passion was instilled in other members of our family.”
That tradition is the entrée of the 160-page heavy stock, full-color cookbook. It features sections on The Wagner family tree, farm life and recipes from 59 other contributors — many of them area residents — divided into five sections: appetizers; snacks and beverages; salads, soups and side dishes; breads and brunch; main dishes; and desserts.
The pandemic provided the opportunity to create the book.
“Years ago, my brother, sister, aunts and cousins talked about putting a cookbook together,” Wagner continued. “When mom died, I took all of the recipes, hand notes and old books and stored it in the corner of my design office.”
Wagner is a graduate of West Shore Community College and Ferris State University where he studied fine art and graphic design. He moved to Grand Rapids in 1979 and ran creative departments in ad agencies before opening a graphic design/marketing business, Wagner Design, Inc., in Caledonia where he moved to 30 years ago and lives with his wife, Kathy. They have one son, Maxwell, who teaches music in Paw Paw. The graphic design business thrived – until the pandemic hit and brought Wagner’s work to an abrupt halt, he said.
Used to having many projects, and saying he has the energy of a 25-year-old, Wagner wondered what he’d do. After discarding the idea of a total cleaning of the house, he looked at that box in the corner of his office in March and said, “’I am finally going to tackle this cookbook!’ So, I started an initial design format.”
Wagner spent many hours sifting through the recipes his siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins had gathered over the years and he reached out to good friends, too.
Then he started, “one by one, making the recipes whether a dish, cake or whatever and carefully plating and taking pics on my iPhone with a reflecting mirror.”
Photo direction experience gained through his design business proved helpful.
“I couldn’t hire a photographer during this pandemic, so I shot the pics, retouched and prepared the images for printing. I made most of the recipes that have photos. Over the years, I have probably tasted almost all of them. My cousin Mary Nichols and her sister Sue Siler added quite a few, too,” he said.
Initially, he thought of making a simple book that could capture all recipe treasures and stories.
“But the graphic designer in me said. ‘Oh, I can produce a REAL cookbook … good photos, good recipes, good stories.”
He said he had to find a way to pay for a full-color, beautifully printed, well-written book.
Mike Dykstra, a friend and writer came to Wagner’s aid. “He took my disconnected thoughts and comments and turned them into a work of art,” Wagner said.
Observations or brief commentary accompany each page of recipes adding insight seasoned with humor.
Another friend, Bob Eames, a professor at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, told him about the fundraising website Kickstarter and suggested it would be a good way to fund printing costs.
Wagner learned about how Kickstarter fundraising worked, created and launched a page attracting 202 backers who pledged to buy books.
“That gave me the money and confidence to think this might be a book that people might actually want to have. And that is how I got the physical book done,” he said.
Since the 1,000 books were delivered a month ago, Wagner has been filling the orders from the pledges and getting books into retail stores, including The Windowsill and Book Mark in Ludington. The cookbook is also available online at wagsstuff.square.site/
“It has been well-received by all who ordered it, and the family is so happy to have all these recipes in one book,” Wagner said.
Consider it a taste of the Wagner family tradition served for any who wish to sample it.