WALHALLA — A disabled veteran has turned a chore into a shimmering work of art using only his hands, a cheese-grater, kitchen spoons and a handful of other odds and ends.
Tom Kelty, 71, is putting the finishing touches on an ice-and-snow sculpture reminiscent of Auguste Rodin’s “The Thinker,” trying to get all the angles and details just right before the expected warm-up hits.
Kelty is a U.S. Army veteran. He has a missing leg, which makes clearing the driveway at his Catherine Avenue home something of a challenge, especially after the snow dump the area has seen in recent weeks.
An engineer by trade, with a lifelong passion for the arts, Kelty said the ice sculpture wasn’t planned.
“At first it was just a way to get rid of the snow,” he said. “We had this really wet snow about two weeks ago… I was shoveling, and it started to pile up higher and higher. I rolled it up into big balls. Then I got an idea — snowmen are a dime-a-dozen, so I thought, let’s do something different.”
He made an ice version of the “Venus de Milo” first, but it melted.
Kelty kept going, thinking back to time spent living in Europe where he’d seen Rodin’s “The Thinker” in person. He also, he said, made more than one friend who had the impression that “Americans didn’t know anything about art.”
He wanted to show them that’s not necessarily the case.
“I always had a knack for art, and I wanted to go to art school when I was young. But people talked me out of it because, y’know, how are you going to make a living,” Kelty said.
But he got into painting, and he learned about detail work. He set about putting some of those skills to use, coupled with his intuition for engineering, on a version of “The Thinker.”
“I piled the snow up, packed it up, with no form. It kind of looked like Godzilla, because the Thinker is leaning over,” he said.
Now, all that ice and snow has been forged into a nearly impeccable likeness of Rodin’s famous sculpture, only scaled down to about 5 feet in height.
“After the snow was really packed, I just started carving it like it was a big totem poll,” Kelty said.
And he kept going, working on and off, sometimes during the day, sometimes at night, by the headlights of his truck, or a small overhead bulb placed in his driveway, powered by an extension cord.
He said he knows his sculpture won’t last long. Warmer temperatures are expected to come early this week, and it could all be gone in a day. But it was worth it.
“When I’m getting into it… It’s for the love of the creativity,” he said.
Not only that, but he also has some photos of his creation to show his friends in Europe, just as a gentle reminder that maybe some Americans do know a thing or two about art.