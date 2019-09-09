Families and friends honored their loved ones who have been affected by substance abuse and addiction during the Walk for Recovery Awareness event Saturday afternoon at Cartier Park in Ludington.
Connexion Point, an addiction treatment and recovery organization, hosted the walk for its second year to raise awareness about addiction, build a community of recovery and observe September as National Recovery Month.
The family-friendly event was a time to remember those who have lost their lives to drug and alcohol abuse, and to celebrate the efforts of people who are in treatment and recovery.
