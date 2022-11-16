The Walk of Trees that was scheduled to take place Nov. 25-26 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been canceled. The event was going to benefit United Way of Mason County, but due to sign-up concerns, it’s no longer take place.
“It will be canceled this year due to not enough participation,” United Way marketing manager Amanda Kuczynski said. “We were hoping for at least 20 participants, but we didn’t reach that, unfortunately. Nickelson’s Tree Farm donated 50 trees to the event that will now be given to the Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero program.”
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Aglow on the Avenue parade and tree lighting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
“We have a great lineup of parade entrants, including favorites like Lakeshore Pyrate Heads, horses, Ludington High School band and cheerleaders, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said Kristen Smith, Chamber communications and programming manager stated. “This is always such a popular festive event the community enjoys. Downtown stores will have their doors open to shoppers, and you can grab a bite to eat or a hot chocolate while you’re out shopping.
“We’re so happy to have the LHS band and choir back with us for this event to lead the songs and provide that festival musical element to the tree lighting.”
Smith also stated that there will be a few new features for people to enjoy downtown, in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.
“This year, we’ve also added artisans and crafters to join us in the plaza for even more unique holiday finds from 4 to 7 p.m.,” she said. “Nickelson’s Tree Farm will have some freshly cut trees for sale.
Smith encouraged people to “shop local” during the holidays to “help keep dollars in our local community.”
“Our retailers are pulling out all the stops for this event by offering amazing deals, extended hours and refreshments,” she said.