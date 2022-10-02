More than 100 people were on hand Saturday morning at Waterfront Park to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Great Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosted the 22nd annual event, and it was a fundraiser to continue to find a cure to the disease and other forms of dementia. The crowd, clad mostly in purple, were on hand to mark the event.
Chris Nicholas of WMOM-FM emceed the event, noting the breakthrough treatment lecanebab was announced last week that slows the disease for those suffering.
“This is amazing progress that can lead to more time for those facing that disease,” Nicholas said of the drug yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “We need to continue to build momentum around this treatment and other promising treatments in the pipeline.
“One day, we will end this disease. We will get there, and we’ll get there together.”
Saturday morning, more than $30,000 was raised for the association and the organization was seeking $45,000 raised by the end of the year, Nicholas announced.
Edward Jones Investments firms across the region also raised funds. Brian Madl, who is the financial adviser in Ludington, noted the impact he and those at his office Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia have on people and their loved ones.
“For nearly a century, Edward Jones has been in a business of building relationships and helping clients achieve things financially what’s most important to them and their families. Alzheimer’s is something that’s destroyed those things,” Madl said. “We’ve witnessed that first hand in our office, many times with clients suffering financially and emotionally.”
Shortly before the walk, participants held up flowers with each color representing their relationship to Alzheimer’s or dementia — from orange to purple to yellow to blue to white.
The walk went around Waterfront Park, along the edge of Pere Marquette Lake to near the inlet to Municipal Marina, near the docks and back to the band shell within Waterfront Park.