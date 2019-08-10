AMBER TWP. — A 25-year-old Walkerville woman was killed early this morning (Saturday) in a vehicle and pedestrian crash on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
At 3:08 a.m. Saturday, Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident.
The Walkerville woman was killed when she was walking eastbound on U.S. 10 in the roadway and was struck by a 2004 KIA passenger vehicle traveling eastbound in the right lane, according to the release.
The KIA was driven by a 51-year-old Branch man. The man was uninjured in the crash. His passenger, a 34-year-old Branch woman, was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
“At this time, deputies are unsure why the female was walking in the roadway,” Cole stated. “Neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been involved on behalf of the driver of the vehicle, and toxicology tests are pending on the deceased.”
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Cole said.
Life EMS, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team and the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department all responded to the scene as well.