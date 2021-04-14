A 46-year-old Walkerville woman was arraigned Tuesday on four charges of welfare fraud against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Nicole Lynn Amaya was arraigned by Magistrate Glen Jackson on two counts of welfare fraud, failing to inform $500 or more and two counts of welfare fraud more than $500.
The initial arrest date on the pretrial release order from 79th District Court indicated an April 12 arrest by Joseph Gregurek. Gregurek is listed as being in the enforcement division for the outstate region under the MDHHS’ Office of Inspector General according to an organizational chart published in October 2020 by MDHHS.
She is scheduled to appear in court on April 20 at 10:30 a.m. for a probable cause hearing.
She was arrested following a traffic stop by Mason County Sheriff deputies at 11:03 p.m. Monday. Deputies stopped her car on Pere Marquette Highway at the entrance to the U.S. 31 expressway in Pere Marquette Township.