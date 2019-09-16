Ludington joined communities across the nation Saturday morning in supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s disease at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waterfront Park.
For the 18th year, the Great Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosted the event not only to support individuals with Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia and their caregivers and loved ones, but to raise funds to aid in the ongoing search for a cure.
