HART — A dozen or so folks rubbed their hands upon the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall following the closing ceremonies Sunday as it wrapped up a five-day stay at the Oceana County Fairgrounds in Hart.
It was one final time to before the wall moved on to its next location to see the names of loved ones.
Gina Mead, in her U.S. Navy dress blues, was the master of ceremonies for the closing and spoke in front of the 100 or so people on hand. She thanked the late Bill Klemm, and his daughter, Susan (Klemm) Miller, for making the Cost of Freedom Tribute a part of the remembrance at the fairgrounds. Bill Klemm died in June 2020, and Susan wanted to ensure the tribute came to Hart. Susan, too, Mead said, passed away this year.
“Susan, in remembrance of her dad, made that contribution happen,” said Mead, who serves as community relations for the Oceana County Veteran Affairs Committee. “Because of Susan, her family, Randy, and her family, we were honored to welcome it this year. Had it not been for them, I can’t say we would have been able to include this part of the tribute.”
All of the tributes were on hand through the American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Traveling Vietnam Wall, based out of Texas.
Mead thanked the volunteers, the support she received from her own family including her mom Janet, the volunteers who assisted in answering questions and ensuring everything ran smooth as well as volunteers that who worked security and sell souvenirs.
“I can’t thank you enough,” Mead said.
Isaac McGann sang a rendition of, “God Bless the USA,” before members of various veterans organizations in and around Oceana County — from Hart VFW Post 1329, Pentwater VFW Post 6017 and Ludington American Legion Post 76, among others.
James Carlson, post commander of Pentwater VFW Post 6017, conducted what happens at a typical military funeral, except for when the flag is presented to the grieving family. Each member of the honor guard presented an item that reflected a certain meaning for the loved ones lost who wore the uniform the service they were a part.
Carlson and Mead joined in reading a pair of poems, too, as a part of the funeral service. One was a poem read for the grieving spouses of the loved ones. Another was a poem read for the grieving mothers, fathers and siblings of the service member who died. A poem of the 13 folds was read, with each fold representing an important symbol.
Carlson then read the words to taps, noting the words were written during the Civil War.
A rifle volley followed with the sounding of the song coming next. A U.S. Marines honor guard marched and retired the colors that were positioned near the entrance to the grandstands of the fairgrounds.
Following the closing ceremony, those who were there continued to look up names of those they knew on the Traveling Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom tribute with this plaques of names as well as the banners filled with photos.
It was one final look before perhaps visiting the traveling wall and other tributes again.