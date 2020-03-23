On the U.S. 10 construction site near Roadway Inn sits a tall, wood structure. The building frame will soon be transformed into Ludington’s very own Culver’s Restaurant.
The project is in the wood framing and roofing stage, according to Daniel Siefka, job site manager for Hotshot Services.
“From a community standpoint, it’s great to see some new construction in Ludington,” Siefka said.
Hotshot Services, based in Free Soil, was subtracted to complete the framing, insulation, trim and exterior painting. Wolverine Group oversees the construction of the building.
Siefka anticipated the restaurant construction to be completed by the end of May.
Jason Rivest, the owner of the restaurant, said there will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting June 8.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.