Contractors overseen by the Christman Company starting laying the cinder blocks that make the walls of the new addition to Ludington High School this week including late Wednesday morning. The new addition includes classrooms for the secondary school complex. The support beams also were erected where the new offices and administration area will be, just to the east of Hawley Gymnasium, too. Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the project is on schedule, and the dry, warm conditions have helped the crews.
David Bossick | Daily News photos