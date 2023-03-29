Since the age of 13, Ludington Early Childhood Center teacher Courtney Walters has been working with kids.
“I worked in numerous daycares or daycare centers while in high school and college, then started teaching preschool at Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center right after I graduated college,” Walters said. “I worked there for three years before I had my twins, took three years off and now I’m back.”
Born and raised in Ludington, Walters graduated from Ludington High School and received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in social studies and language arts.
Currently, Walters is one of the teachers for the 4-year-old preschool program. She said the work isn’t always what one expects it to be.
“I think that the biggest thing that I have been taught in the classroom is adaptation,” Walters said. “No matter how organized and planned you have a lesson, it rarely goes the way that you envisioned.
“A student can ask a question that takes the lesson a different way or another student doesn’t understand the way you are explaining it, so you have to change gears to fit the needs of the students. This carries over to home life too, adaptation and going with the flow is key.”
In the preschool program, there are a lot of new concepts, ideas and ways to do things and Walters stated that even though technology can offer a lot to students, she is happy that her students aren’t exposed to very much of it quite yet.
“I think that the biggest change in education while I have been in the field is technology,” she said. “While in college, we honestly didn’t do too much in regards to technology and in preschool we try to let technology take a back seat, but as these kiddos grow up and advance in grades technology is used much more.”
Before taking three years off to have her twin boys, Nolan and Mitchell, Walters taught 3-year-old preschool. Since returning to the classroom, a lot more has changed besides the ages of her students thanks to COVID, new materials and the opening of the new elementary school.
“Going back to work this year was a big difference since I last taught preschool, things have changed quite a bit,” she said. “The tuition program added curriculum and assessments that I hadn’t done in the past. My staff has been very helpful in guiding me and helping me transition smoothly. I feel that we are a pretty good team, especially my assistant and me. It is creepy how alike we are sometimes. It is also very nice to be connected and more included in all Ludington Elementary School activities and events, LES really does have great staff.”
COVID-19 changed the way a lot of educators do things in their classrooms and Walters stated that she believes it is one of the biggest challenges in everyday teaching to this day.
“I think one of the hardest things about education currently is COVID,” she said. “I feel that it really disconnected schools and parents from each other, parents didn’t feel welcome in the school and it was very hard on everyone. We are starting to get back to ‘normal,’ but that time still really left a huge mark on education.”
As LES has opened up more and COVID restrictions have been lifted, Walters has been able to make better connections with families and her students because the parents can actually visit the classroom.
“Family and parent involvement is so important in any educational setting,” she said. “I love having parents into the classroom to experience events alongside their children. Students also love the opportunity to show off their classroom to their parents and I love being able to give parents and students these opportunities. Kids are only little once.”
Having parents visit her classroom and getting to work alongside a supportive staff has made Walters’ return to education a lot smoother, but she stated it’s the children who made her want to get back to work.
“My favorite thing about working with students is when a student has an ‘aha’ moment,” she said. “I love being able to help a student work on something new and see the moment when it finally clicks and they get it. These moments make it all worth it, to see the happiness and pride on their faces, it means the world to me.”