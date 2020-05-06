SCOTTVILLE — In a special election Tuesday, voters approved a charter amendment to consolidate the City of Scottville’s two wards into one, and to have commissioners represent the city as a whole rather than a specific ward in a special election Tuesday.
The charter amendment passed an unofficial vote total of with 117 votes in favor and 24 votes opposing. According to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly’s office, voter turnout was unofficially at 13.9 percent.
Polling was at Scottville City Hall, where social distancing guidelines were observed by election workers and voters. Though absentee voting was encouraged, the city was required to provide a physical polling place for those who needed assistance with ballots, as well as to provide same-day registration to voters.
