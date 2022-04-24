Dozens of people ran headlong down Stearns Park Beach and into the icy-cold waters of Lake Michigan on Saturday, having raised thousands for the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign.
The campaign will use donations from the annual fundraiser as monetary support for families with children who’ve been diagnosed with cancer. The donations were collected by participants in the Ludington Lake Jump, which raises money for a different cause each year.
At more than 60 degrees, it was the warmest — and perhaps best-attended — Lake Jump of all time, according to Linda O’Brien, lead organizer of the event since 2011.
“It was awesome to be honest with you,” she said afterward. “I cannot believe how many people were here jumping. … I think the cause … got everybody to step up.”
While a final tally of funds raised wasn’t available over the weekend, one lake jumper told the Daily News she’d gotten things off to a good start.
“It’s 30 seconds of me being really cold for a little while, and I raised over $2,000,” said Brianna Lindbloom, warming back up after the “pretty cold” dip.
The warm, sunny morning, almost too warm for a light jacket, was the talk of the beach. O’Brien said the previous warmest Lake Jump was about 50 degrees, and “sometimes 40 is pushing it.”
“I’ve been praying for good weather for 2 months,” said Tom Ezdebski, a co-chair of the Childhood Cancer Campaign. “I never expected it to be like this though, even in my wildest dreams.”
Ezdebski, who runs the campaign with his wife, Patricia, held back tears as he tried to describe what the events of the day meant to him.
“I know there are some special people in heaven today that were looking out for us,” he said. “So beautiful, and such a great turnout. We’re so happy that everybody came and turned out and had a good time.”
Some who’ve been helped by the campaign over the years were there showing their support.
That includes Abigail Ashley, whose family had the campaign’s help after she was born with a tumor called infantile fibrosarcoma. Ashley’s arm was amputated when she was 10 days old, she said, and she’s known the campaign team her whole life since then.
“I’m really grateful for (the campaign),” Ashley said. “They just treat me like their kid.”
Berdelia Vasquez, a beneficiary of the campaign because her daughter Graeleigh Jensen has cancer, said she was “overwhelmed by all the people here.”
“I’m just so grateful for everybody that came out … and all the donations that were given to support Graeleigh,” she said. “it just warms one’s heart to see all these people here.”