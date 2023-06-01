Living in an area that has access to so much water can offer many outdoor opportunities, but it can come with dangerous situations as well.
The Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, along with many other sponsors, are holding their annual free Water Safety Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Loomis Street Boat Launch.
“We hold the event at the start of our summer season to remind folks of the dangers the Great Lakes possess, but also to make it a fun event because the Great Lakes certainly should be enjoyed,” Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said. “It is also always good to be reminded of safety tips and plans while out enjoying the waters of Mason County.”
Cole said the event has been taking place for at least 15 years and he is hopeful for a great turnout this year.
“Countywide emergency services bring out their equipment for the public to see and enjoy,” he said. “People will get to see what all we have for water emergencies and to interact with our first responders. Also, we give away a ton of free water safety related gear (like life vests, swim noodles, etc.). There will be water safety demonstrations out in the harbor and in the past the United States Coast Guard has brought down their helicopter.”
Cole said he and Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones will be grilling and serving hotdogs, too.
Though the event offers fun opportunities to interact with law enforcement and water safety officers, Cole wants to remind everyone that being safe in the water is something very important, especially in Mason County, as things can become dangerous very quickly.
“Mason County experienced 14 drownings since 2019 with eight taking place in 2019, three in seven days in Lake Michigan,” Cole stated. “The drownings we had over that time period ranged from inland lakes, to the Pere Marquette River and Lake Michigan.”
Cole said it’s important to know the water and weather conditions while enjoying beaches, boating or kayaking in the water.
“Never over indulge in alcoholic beverages, always be mindful of dangerous currents and know the flag and light warning systems for Lake Michigan and follow them,” he said. “The Great Lakes are much more powerful than the most skilled of swimmers and must be respected. And parents, always keep an eye on your children.”
One key point that Cole stressed was the use of personal floatation devices (PFDs) and how having them readily accessible can help save lives.
“Be familiar with the water you are on and aware of who/what is around you, like skiers or jet skiers,” he said. “Again, avoid drinking and boating. Have PFDs with you and on your children at all times and take advantage of the free life jacket station at the Ludington City Beach.”
Without the help of sponsors, Cole stated that this event wouldn’t be nearly as successful each year.
“It is important to remember this event is not happening without our awesome sponsors, WMOM, Ludington Yacht Sales, House of Flavors, West Shore Bank, Sanders Meats, Safe Harbor Credit Union and Meijer,” Cole said. “They step up every year and several reach out to us beforehand to see what we need. So, kudos to those who step up and open their wallets to make this happen.”
Cole said the forecast looks promising, and he’s excited to meet people and help educate them about the importance of water safety.
“I want folks to come out and have fun while learning safety tips that can help all of us have a great and safe summer,” he said. “Those of us who live here really are blessed with nature and beauty. Let’s enjoy it while respecting it.
“I also hope the people will interact with the first responders and feel comfortable and confident knowing we are well trained, equipped, and prepared.”