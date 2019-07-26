The Mason County Sheriff's Office, along with the Oceana County Sheriff and Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, are docking their boats due to deteriorating weather conditions to ensure the safety of the emergency personnel, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon.
Extensive shoreline searches have been conducted throughout the day, but are also being suspended until tomorrow (Saturday) to protect searchers from the dangerous surf, the release stated.
Wind speeds have increased and are causing dangerous conditions on the lake and onshore. The Michigan State Police Marine Services Unit has concluded their current search mission with their underwater autonomous vehicle and are also pulling off Lake Michigan.
Brian Herrmann has been missing since approximately 3:13 p.m. Thursday, July 25, when he disappeared below the water while swimming in the Sable River outlet, according to the release.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for Saturday, July 27. The public is urged to use extreme caution around Lake Michigan.
Several agencies continue to support the search operations, including the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Ludington State Park DNR employees, Hamlin Fire Department, Ludington Police Department, Mason County Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service, Scottville Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department, Free Soil Fire Department, Oceana County Sheriff Department, Manistee Sheriff Department, DNR Conservation Officers, Mason County Victims Services Unit, Mason/Oceana 911 and the Salvation Army.
Several area businesses have donated supplies and resources to also support the search operations, including @ the Y Country Store, Wesco, Sanders Meats, Jimmy Johns, The Wiener Wagon and All Seasons Port-A-Jon, The Comfort Inn of Ludington, and several area residents.