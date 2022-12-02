Water rates, sewer rates, a brownfield authority plan and more are on the agenda of the Ludington City Council scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, at the municipal building.
The council will have a first reading on a proposed rate increase for water rates at 7.5%.
In a memo to the council, Foster wrote that the city continues to have a water rate study by Utility Financial Services. In the past two years, the water rates were increased 7.5%.
Foster wrote the city could match the rate of inflation, which is 7.7%, or it could increase rates by 14.9% as explained by a consultant in 2019.
“Both of these options are available, but have more issues associated with them as compared to a more moderate approach to this which I am recommendation,” he wrote.
Similarly, Foster is recommending a sewer rate increase of 4.9%, which was in line with a sewer rate study previously completed. He states there isn’t a better alternative to raising the rates to help defray the costs of the improvements completed.
Brownfield approval, authority
A public hearing on the brownfield redevelopment plan for 106 Laura Street LLC will be held by the council.
The firm plans to build four three-story apartment buildings with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include garages, carports and exercise and community spaces. The units will be for long-term rentals only. The estimated cost to build the property up is $20 million, and developers are looking to start construction next spring and be completed in 2024.
The summary of the development indicates that soil and groundwater are contaminated “at levels above state cleanup criteria.” The firm expects $675,000 in environmental costs and $565,000 in non-environmental costs including storm sewer, utilities, curbs and sidewalks.
The council will consider the bylaws and rules of its own brownfield authority. The city withdrew from the county’s brownfield authority earlier this year.
Transfer of tax benefit
Rick and Mary Jo Vella of West Michigan Enterprise are seeking approval of a transfer of Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption (OPRA) for 102 Second St. The application indicates the rehabilitation would start on Jan. 15, 2023, and be completed in three years. The firm is seeking a 12-year exemption as the estimated cost of the rehab work is $250,000. Vella, though, expects the work to be completed by December 2024.
Rick Vella wrote in a letter to Foster that half of the first floor would be for a door installation and repair business and the other half would be for a celebration and meeting room that can house 45-plus people. The second story would be two rental using for housing for a short term or a long term.
“We echo the words from Barry and Cindy Neal in joining in on the revitalization movement in this area of our community to increase value, increase positive customer traffic flow, assist in the momentum of Fish Town/Fourth Ward revitalization, increase jobs and complete the restoration of a prominent building in Ludington’s history,” Rick Vella said.
The Vellas would take on the assignment of the OPRA designation from 102 Second Street, LLC.
Dock work
Hallack Contracting submitted the low bid to the city to work on E Dock at the Ludington Municipal Marina, and it is scheduled to be considered by the council. It was one of two bids received, and the cost is $319,090.60. The bid calls for Hallack to do the land-based work with C&I Electric being the subcontractor for the electrical and Ludington Dock and Hoist doing the dock installation. Work is expected to begin in the spring.
Clerk, treasurer salary
First readings of an ordinance to change the pay for the city’s clerk and treasurer will be before the council. The proposed salary for the city clerk would be $74,060, if passed. The proposed salary for the city treasurer would be $56,784, if passed.
Closed session
The council is scheduled to go into a closed session to discuss the performance evaluation Foster.