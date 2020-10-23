Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster might be as thankful as anyone that the record-high waters of Lake Michigan are starting to recede.
Foster told Stateline.org in a story published in the Daily News earlier this month explained some of the issues the city faced with the lake’s water levels. That included saying the water treatment plant on Lakeshore Drive lost a 100-foot buffer of beachfront down to about 8 feet.
“When I got here, we still had significant beach and dune on the water side,” Foster said Thursday. “All of a sudden, from the end of 2019 going through recently, (there was the erosion of the beach)… I was concerned. We didn’t know what was under there.”
What was under there was rip-rap and a bit more that was installed in the mid-1980s — roughly the same time the previous record-high waters impacted the shores of Lake Michigan — to help protect the low pump station.
“That has held expertly over the entire summer,” Foster said. “We have not lost any additional feet or inches. And it goes down 40 feet into the earth.”
But, it’s not a perfect scenario for the city, either. Foster said the water treatment lagoon does not enjoy the same protection as the low pump station nearby.
“It’s another 20-25 feet farther inland,” Foster said. “It is not as well protected with rip-rap. That would be the biggest issue.”
The city is looking at getting cost estimates from Hardman Construction for the construction of a seawall. The city also is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in seeking a study first on what can be and should be done. It could lead to some grant dollars from the federal government to protect the reservoir.
The water and drinking supply, though, does not appear to be threatened, Foster said.