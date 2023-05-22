Ludington City Council approved an increase to water and sewer rates for 2024, 2025 and 2026 at the 6 p.m. meeting Monday night at City Hall.
The projected approved water rate adjustments for 2024 to 2026 will be 7.5% and the wastewater will have a 4.9% increase in projected rates over the three years as well.
Backhoe attachment
The use of restricted funds in the water fund to purchase a hydraulic breaker and ripper attachment for the city’s backhoe was approved by council. The attachment will cost roughly around $30,000.
Ludington Department of Public Works director Joe Stickney stated in the board packet that when the ground is frozen, DPW employees often must use a 90-pound jackhammer to break through frozen ground to access underground utilities.
“This subjects the worker to many safety hazards including flying objects, possible hearing impairment, slips and falls on uneven ground and back strains.”
Obsolete Property Rehabilitation
Council set a public hearing for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District (OPRA) for the Visscher Construction building located at 215 S. James St. at 6 p.m. June 12 at City Hall.
City Manager Mitch Foster stated that through the grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through their Community Revitalization Program of just over $500,000 that Visscher received, he plans to match the funds and redevelop the building’s interior and exterior, creating available office space and four rental units.
Other business
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett’s motion of a proclamation acknowledging May 15-21 as National Police Week and the observation of May 15 as the 107th anniversary of the Ludington Police Department was approved by council.
Council voted to allow the addition of alcohol at the Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament, July 10-16 at Waterfront Park.
Council will hold a committee meeting of a whole at 6 p.m., May 31, at City Hall to discuss paid parking at Stearns Beach.